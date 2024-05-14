The Eastgate Shopping Centre and Morrisons have been evacuated as a precaution, the force said.

Around 10.25am on Tues 14 May we were made aware of a gas leak from a train in Inverness. Emergency services are in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the Millburn Rd and Academy St areas. The Eastgate Shopping Centreand Morrisons have been evacuated as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/iajT3rAg8O — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) May 14, 2024

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene. The public is being asked to avoid the Millburn Rd and Academy St areas of the city.

British Transport Police said there are no reported injuries and a precautionary cordon has been put in place.

Network Rail confirmed the incident involves a freight train at Inverness Depot and said it is working with the emergency services.

SGN Gas Networks said it is also working with police and ScotRail to resolve the incident.

As a result of the incident, all lines to and from Inverness are currently closed.

ScotRail said ticket acceptance is in place on Citylink buses between Inverness and Glasgow and Edinburgh, and on Stagecoach buses between the city and Wick, Thurso and Aberdeen.