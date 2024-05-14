One of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s most important venues is up for sale.
Oesselmann Estate Limited, owners of Summerhall, have announced their intention to sell the building with all the current licences included.
Summerhall Management Ltd, who programme events in the old Edinburgh University Vet School, have been informed of the sale.
They say that planned events including their 2024 Fringe programme will take place as planned.
The building is substantial, covering around two acres and there more than 110 companies with offices on site.
While the building's current owners say they hope whoever takes over will "continue its miraculously extraordinary activities" the estate agent, CuthbertWhite say there are a number of "refurbishment options" for prospective owners including "residential, galleries and entertainment spaces, boutique hotels, offices, studios, and student housing."
Robert McDowell, Director of Summerhall Management Ltd said: “In 2011, buying the old Vet School Buildings was ambitious - a small team worked alongside me to bring in some of the best arts in Edinburgh, especially during the Festivals and year-round including the Science Festival and others such as year-round art and music programmes.
“I am so proud to say that I have been part of building a space that adheres to the original spirit of the festival and has provided a space for artists, creators and makers to play, build and grow over the years.
“My hope is that with new owners buying the building, Summerhall will be strengthened for the future - and continue its miraculously extraordinary activities, new investment and vigour for the next decade and beyond.”
Stephen Kay of CuthbertWhite said: “We are excited to be bringing this to the open market and we expect considerable interest in this property from a wide range of domestic and international parties.
“It is an important landmark in the history of Edinburgh, occupying an enviable location overlooking The Meadows.”
