A pilot trial giving guards body cameras is now underway in three Scottish prisons.
Prison staff in HMP Barlinnie, HMP Low Moss, and HMP Perth have now been given the use of Body Worn Video Cameras for the next six months.
The Scottish Prison Service says the pilot scheme will support the gathering of evidence after incidents have occurred, while also enhancing positive role model behaviours between staff and those in custody.
They also hope it will support relationships in prison establishments and increase trust and transparency, but said it is also a way of ensuring the safety and security of workers.
READ MORE: The Story of Barlinnie - Find all the articles in the series here
The cameras will be used in plain sight, with staff giving verbal indication of them being activated, and they will not be used for covert activities.
They are already used in other settings and have been found to ‘help de-escalate incidents’
A decision about further use of the body-worn video cameras will be made after the six-month pilot.
A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “The health and wellbeing of our staff and those in our care, and the safety, security, and good order of our establishments, are key priorities.
“This pilot, across three of our establishments, will aim to support those priorities, while also promoting transparency, trust, and good relationships, and acting as a deterrent against criminality and rule breaches.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here