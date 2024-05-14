Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to be questioned by MPs in the Commons at the start of July.
The ex-SNP leader had been due to give evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee on April 29 but pulled out the week before, just four days after her husband, Peter Murrell was charged with embezzlement.
Former first ministers Alex Salmond, Jack McConnell and Henry McLeish have already all given evidence to the inquiry into intergovernmental relations.
A spokesperson for the committee said: "Nicola Sturgeon’s appearance before the Scottish Affairs Committee will take place on Monday 1 July.
"Ms Sturgeon was due to give evidence to the Westminster-based Committee on Monday 29 April, but the session was postponed due to a change in witness availability.
"The exact timings of the former First Minister’s appearance in front of MPs will be confirmed closer to the time. "
Last week, Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell confirmed that detectives working on Operation Branchform will report their findings to prosecutors within "a matter of weeks."
The probe was launched in July 2021 after complaints that £660,000 raised by the SNP explicitly for a second independence referendum campaign was spent on other items.
Mr Murrell, the party’s former chief executive was re-arrested and charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from SNP three weeks ago.
Officers are currently finalising what's known as a standard prosecution report, detailing their findings and laying out their evidence.
Asked when the report will be sent to prosecutors, CC Farrell told media: "We’ve worked closely with the Crown Office, as you would expect on this investigation,” she said. “That’s the normal way of doing business in Scotland.
“We anticipate in a matter of weeks the report will go to the Crown Office in relation to the individual who has been charged, but the investigation is still ongoing.”
Ms Farrell did not say whether or not anyone else would face charges. Police have previously arrested SNP treasurer Colin Beattie and Ms Sturgeon as part of the investigation. Both were released without charge.
