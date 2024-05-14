Christie & Co regional director Brian Sheldon and associate director Tony Spence are handling the sale jointly.

Mr Sheldon said: “Due to the current owner’s retirement, these four Glasgow public houses have been made available for sale either as a package, individually or any part thereof. The sites have been owned and operated as managed public houses for many years and are all currently freehold with individual managers in situ.”

He added: “They are being sold as going concerns and will be of interest to individual and regional multiple operators who are looking to add considerable barrelage to their existing stock. The public house sector, whilst facing challenges from various quarters, remains resilient, with some faring better than others depending on location and style of operation.”

Christie & Co said: “Prominently positioned on the Main Street in Rutherglen, The Vogue Bar is a traditional bar and lounge, and could be considered the busiest and best known of the venues. The Old Quarry is another well-established pub located again in Rutherglen, occupying the ground floor of a tenement property.

"The Black Bull is centrally located on the High Street within Glasgow City, whilst Brechins Bar is positioned in Govan, close to the underground and within walking distance from Ibrox Stadium.”