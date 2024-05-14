A visitor centre and cafe at a historic Scottish site has been put on the market for sale.
The facility sits at the start of a walk to a stone dedicated to Scottish king Robert the Bruce who is said to have rested there during the Wars of Scottish Independence.
The Clatteringshaws Visitor Centre and Café, which is currently closed, is described as “an outstanding opportunity for a motivated purchaser”.
Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone Business Agents, said: “Cornerstone Business Agents alongside Strutt & Parker are delighted to offer for sale Clatteringshaws Visitors Centre in the heart of rural Dumfries & Galloway.
“This is an exceptional opportunity located on the east side of Clatteringshaws Loch, comprising a cafe/restaurant and visitors’ centre.
“The site consists of approximately 3.95 acres and represents an outstanding opportunity for a motivated purchaser.”
The site gives access to the Bruce's Stone, which is “dedicated to the Scottish king, Robert the Bruce, who took refuge in Galloway during the Wars of Scottish Independence”, VisitScotland said.
Forestry and Land Scotland said of the location: “Look out over tranquil Clatteringshaws Loch, a haven for waterbirds in summer, and beyond to the rolling Galloway Hills.
“On a clear day, look out for the mighty Merrick, highest hill in the Southern Uplands. Wander through mature woods along the shore of Clatteringshaws Loch to the granite stone where Robert the Bruce is said to have rested.
“This is also one of the best places to enjoy the night sky – overlooking the darkest part of the Forest Park, which ensures a particularly dramatic stellar show.”
“Clatteringshaws Visitors Centre sits on the A712, in the Galloway Forest Park, 12 miles north of Newton Stewart, six miles west of New Galloway,” the agent said.
“This is an area of outstanding natural beauty dominated by the Southern Uplands as well as some of richest forests in Scotland. The area is also renowned for stargazing and in 2009 it was the first area in the world to be dedicated as a dark sky park.”
Cornerstone also said: “The subjects consist of a single storey café/restaurant and visitor centre with car parking for cars and camper vans and grounds to the north, south and west (to loch side) of the visitor centre. There are six picnic tables and several benches next to the café/restaurant, which have southwards view over the loch and towards Merrick, the highest peak in the Southern Uplands.”
The premises are offered at £300,000 for the freehold.
