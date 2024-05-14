Around 5,000 music fans are expected to attend the festival’s second stint in the venue, with Braehead Clan’s indoor ice-hockey stadium being transformed into a full-power festival venue with top-grade sound systems an production.

There will be three stages indoor and outdoor included in the all-dayer, with a host of acts on the roster like 999999999, blk., I Hate Models, Black Traffic, Fantasm, Lee Ann Roberts, Parfait, and Jezza & Jod.

Shining a spotlight on talented young artists and producers from Scotland and the wider UK, the festival’s emerging artists stage will be the place to discover new music.

Announced as part of the second phase lineup, Edinburgh-based DJ and producer Christian Rogers is set to create an electrifying atmosphere on the dancefloor with his fast, melodic, and high-energy trance set, while rising star Jude Bradshaw, who is regarded as one of the hottest talents in electronic music today, joins as part of the second wave at only 18 years old.

Glasgow-based DKEN, who steps behind the decks with hard dance music inspired by the late 90s and early 2000s, also joins the lineup alongside DJ Doco, homegrown talent Dominique, who comes to the festival fresh off the back of an explosive few years Djing at the likes of Sub Club and SWG3, and a special appearance from RISI B2B with STRICTLY DIFFERENT.

Organisers say putting homegrown talent at the forefront of the festival was crucial.

A spokesperson for PRTY 2024 said: “When it came to creating the lineup for the biggest PRTY yet, we knew we wanted to not only bring together some of the biggest names in the industry, but also support the local scene in Glasgow, too,” said PRTY co-founders Jezza & Jod.

“We wanted to shed light on the country’s young, up-and-coming talent both in Scotland and the UK, and the emerging artists stage does just that. With only a few weeks to go – and very limited tickets remaining – we can’t wait for the PRTY to begin!”

As part of a festival competition which included more than 100 applications from local acts, FRENXH – an artist who hails from Hamilton – won the prize and will now take to the stage with her mix of hard techno and acid.

Speaking on her win, FRENXH said: “I couldn’t believe out of all the entries my mix was selected as the winning mix as there were so many talented DJs that entered the competition. I was a raver before I DJ’d and I’ve only been DJing for just over a year. Being able to make people dance, smile and get lost in the music the way I did for years and still do is the reason I got into it and love it as much as I do.”

Final tickets for PRTY 2024 will go on sale on Friday 17 May.

Full Line-up