Buckingham Palace confirmed that, “His Majesty would be delighted to retain the patronage'.

In a statement the palace added: "This continues the extensive and much-appreciated relationship that the School has enjoyed with His Majesty, as Duke of Rothesay, since he first offered his patronage to the School in the early 2000’s.

The news of this announcement was shared with Professor Penny Macbeth, director of GSA, by The Principal Private Secretary to the King and Queen.

Prof Macbeth said: “His Majesty has over many years shown a deep interest in the work of the School, being an important champion of the UK’s creative and cultural sector, including drawing, craft and heritage skills through to innovation technology.

"We are delighted that he will continue to be Patron, over the coming years.”

King Charles visited Glasgow School of Art in June 2015, just over a year after the first fire caused extensive damage to the world-renowned Mackintosh building.

Four years later another, more serious blaze gutted the building for a second time as it was nearing the end of the renovation.

Plans to restore the art nouveau masterpiece are now not expected to be completed in the next decade amid a bitter row with insurers.

GSA is now entering into arbitration with its insurers and a fresh business case is being put together with all rebuild targets discarded.

The Scottish Government has said it is "carefully considering" the case for a public inquiry into the twin fires.

The Glasgow School of Art is among many organisations across the UK who have been granted patronage to mark the anniversary of Their Majesties' Coronation.