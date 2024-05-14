The text of the Labour motion, which will be debated on Thursday at a full council session, declares that “cuts to teacher numbers and essential student support programmes are unacceptable and must be urgently addressed".

It goes on to state that “the inadequate funding provided by the Scottish Government means that essential services provided by the Council are being impacted, with education being hardest hit”. The motion concludes by asking the leader of Glasgow City Council “to urgently write to the Scottish Government to seek additional funding".

When the total number of teaching posts under threat emerged in February, unions and parents accused councillors of obscuring their plans and failing to be up-front about the implications of their proposals. The budget was ultimately passed following a deal between the SNP and the Scottish Greens.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald, the council’s education convener, Cllr Christina Cannon, said that “every political party” had proposed cuts to teacher numbers during the recent budget process, and insisted that the financial situation facing the local authority meant that “there was no other way to slice it".

At the time, the Glasgow Labour group submitted alternative budget proposals that also featured significant cuts to education budgets. One of their councillors subsequently claimed that as most of these reductions would fall in year three of the budget arrangements, Labour had in fact “pushed cuts into neverland” because “year 2 and 3 are projected/hypothetical and never pan out anything like the projections."

None of the budget proposal documents, from any party, explicitly confirmed that teacher numbers would be reduced.

Parents and unions have held protests against the cuts and an online petition launched by EIS Glasgow calling on the city to ‘stop cuts to teacher numbers’ has now gathered more than 11,000 signatures.

READ MORE

'State of emergency' as Glasgow's school cuts begin

Parents warned of 'profound effect' of Glasgow teacher cuts

'Uncertainty, stress and sleepless nights' - the reality of Glasgow teacher cuts

Speaking ahead of the debate on Thursday, Glasgow Labour Education spokesperson Councillor Jill Pidgeon said: “Teachers are the lifeblood of our children's education and are pivotal for shaping Glasgow's future.

“Without sufficient education funding, the achievement gap will widen, driving both current and future generations deeper into poverty. Glasgow already faces the highest child poverty rates in Scotland, and further reductions in teacher numbers will only compound this issue.

“These significant cuts to teaching positions must be stopped.

“This crisis didn't arise overnight; it has been years in the making thanks to SNP incompetence.

“The Scottish government must urgently allocate more funding to Glasgow to prevent these harmful cuts. This is the very least that John Swinney should do to fulfil his obligations to our community.

“Glasgow deserves better.”

Leanne McGuire, chair of the Glasgow City Parents Group, confirmed that her organisation supports the motion, and called on council decision-makers to “acknowledge the profound and detrimental impact these cuts will have on our children, especially our most vulnerable.

“By diminishing staffing and resources in education, the council jeopardises the positive life outcomes of Glasgow's children and young people. In a city grappling with unacceptable levels of child poverty, it feels as though we're hindering rather than nurturing our students' potential.

“We refuse to dwell on past decisions or pit services against each other. As parents, our focus lies solely on the present and the future of our children's education.

“We implore our city's politicians to advocate fiercely for Glasgow and demand adequate funding from the Scottish Government to uphold the standard of education our young people deserve for their future success.”

Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government have been approached for comment.