The 100-bedroom hotel on Milton Road includes a 100-cover restaurant and 85-seat bistro, as well as a leisure club and spa with four treatment rooms and a 20-metre swimming pool. There is also a tennis court within the grounds.

Selling agent Colliers had invited "substantial offers" for the property, which was sold in an off-market deal.

READ MORE: Timing of Marks & Spencer building project right for Glasgow

Sonia Patel from Edinburgh (Portobello) Hotel Limited said: “We’re pleased to have taken ownership of the Kings Manor Hotel. It’s a great hotel which is clearly already very popular with tourists and locals. We look forward to welcoming guests to the hotel who want to be able to access Edinburgh’s hustle and bustle as well as take in the beautiful scenery of the coast, with all the comforts and customer service of a quality hotel.”

Julian Troup head of hotels agency at Colliers, said: “We’re pleased to have handled another confidential sale for a high-profile asset in Scotland. It follows on from last year’s success with the disposal of the seven assets as part of the Crerar Hotels Group as well as the Carnoustie Hotel.

“There was considerable interest in the Kings Manor Hotel which resulted in a competitive bidding process from local, national and international hotel operators. This highlights that there’s still robust demand from investors wanting to secure UK regional hotels particularly in popular tourist cities and destinations.”

READ MORE: Wealth firm LGT moves to Capital Square in Edinburgh