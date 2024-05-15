A Portobello hotel has a new owner for the first time in nearly 50 years.
The Kings Manor Hotel, which is located a short walk from Portobello beach, has been acquired by Edinburgh (Portobello) Hotel Limited. The three-star property, which was managed under the Best Western brand, had been owned by Scots group Solly Hotels since 1976.
The 100-bedroom hotel on Milton Road includes a 100-cover restaurant and 85-seat bistro, as well as a leisure club and spa with four treatment rooms and a 20-metre swimming pool. There is also a tennis court within the grounds.
Selling agent Colliers had invited "substantial offers" for the property, which was sold in an off-market deal.
READ MORE: Timing of Marks & Spencer building project right for Glasgow
Sonia Patel from Edinburgh (Portobello) Hotel Limited said: “We’re pleased to have taken ownership of the Kings Manor Hotel. It’s a great hotel which is clearly already very popular with tourists and locals. We look forward to welcoming guests to the hotel who want to be able to access Edinburgh’s hustle and bustle as well as take in the beautiful scenery of the coast, with all the comforts and customer service of a quality hotel.”
Julian Troup head of hotels agency at Colliers, said: “We’re pleased to have handled another confidential sale for a high-profile asset in Scotland. It follows on from last year’s success with the disposal of the seven assets as part of the Crerar Hotels Group as well as the Carnoustie Hotel.
“There was considerable interest in the Kings Manor Hotel which resulted in a competitive bidding process from local, national and international hotel operators. This highlights that there’s still robust demand from investors wanting to secure UK regional hotels particularly in popular tourist cities and destinations.”
READ MORE: Wealth firm LGT moves to Capital Square in Edinburgh
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here