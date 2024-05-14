Launched in 1999 as the Glasgow Memory Clinic, the business changed its name in 2022 when it moved to its current headquarters at Eurocentral in Lanarkshire. The facility is home to a number of national and international clinical studies seeking to find better treatments for memory impairment, depression, and other neurological diseases.

“I’m excited to embark on this new chapter at NeuroClin," Ms Wood said.

"It’s great to announce our plans for a new site in England and my focus will be to work with the experienced team to further execute our growth and expansion strategy, unlocking further opportunities within the field of clinical research and continue to cement NeuroClin’s reputation as one of the world’s leading neurological research centres.”

In January NeuroClin closed a seven-figure investment round with further backing from its major shareholder, Glasgow-based N4 Partners, along with Foresight Group and Fullbrook Thorpe Investments. NeuroClin has been chaired since 2022 by global pharma executive Jeff Thomis.

“It has been very encouraging to see the progress NeuroClin has made in continuing to build on its global reputation and further diversify the research base," Mr Thomis said. "A strong platform has been developed and, under Fiona’s leadership, we look ahead to further expansion.”

N4 was set up in 2020 by four former employees of Clyde Blowers Capital. It manages funds on behalf of institutional investors from Europe and the US, with a focus on the industrial, healthcare, technology, defence and energy sectors.