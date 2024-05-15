NORTH sea giant Serica Energy has appointed a new chief executive.
Chris Cox, who has more than 40 years of oil and gas industry experience, was named by Serica yesterday as the permanent successor to Mitch Flegg.
Mr Cox has held a wide range of roles with majors and independents over the course of the year, with experience of both private equity and publicly listed companies. In the last two decades he has led complex multi-asset and multi-country businesses, Serica said, having served as chief executive of Spirit Energy, interim boss of Capricorn Energy and chairman of Kellas Midstream.
READ MORE: Boss of North Sea oil and gas giant Serica Energy quits
He will take up his role at Serica, which is the owner and operator of North Sea assets such as Bruce, Keith, and Rhum, on July 1. David Latin, chairman of Serica, will cease his role as interim chief executive that day.
Mr Cox, who holds a BSc in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College, London, said: "I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the team at Serica at this very important time. In the last several years, Serica has established itself as one of the leading producing companies in the UK North Sea. I will do my utmost to continue the company's reputation for safe high quality operational performance, to realise the significant potential for growth within the existing portfolio and to add further value for shareholders through M&A."
Mr Latin said: "We are delighted to have secured the services of Chris Cox after a rigorous recruitment process. His technical and commercial acumen, combined with his track record in leadership and teambuilding as CEO of substantial upstream entities operating in multiple geographies including the UK and Norway, make him an excellent fit with Serica's existing operations, exciting drilling programme currently underway and ambitions to grow through M&A (mergers and acquisitions).
READ MORE: Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum named on prestigious list
"With this appointment, we have our new executive team in place, and I look forward to working with them to deliver growth and returns for our investors."
Serica announced the departure of Mr Flegg in February. It said the industry veteran had been “highly instrumental” in growing Serica into a leading independent oil and gas producer. He led Serica through the integration of the Bruce, Keith and Rhum assets in 2018, and the acquisition of Tailwind Energy in 2023.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here