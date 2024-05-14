Whether you fancy a lazy stroll through the city streets or a trip to a new town motivated by the promise of street food and baked goods, here are just 10 of the fantastic events taking place across the country every single month.

Market Weekends at Bowhouse

St Monans, Fife

Bowhouse was created as part of a mission to replace a ‘missing link’ in the local food chain, connecting small growers and producers with restaurants and shoppers to give everyone access to the best that the East Neuk has to offer.

Traders from all over Scotland gather at food and drink 'hub' on the second weekend of every month, with free entry for visitors between 10am and 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

As well as the chance to get to know stallholders, Bowhouse also hosts workshops and cooking demonstrations that ‘look deeper’ into the world of seasonal produce.

Stockbridge Market

Saunders Street, Edinburgh

For anyone in search of a wholesome weekend activity in the capital, this ‘foodie haven with superb street food’ is a must.

Each Sunday the picturesque Stockbridge area of the city you’ll find all manner of sweets, savouries and hot food to takeaway prepared under the market’s distinctive yellow and white tents.

This weekend, keep an eye out for the likes of Chulo’s Bakes, Caithness Smokehouse and the Artisan Pasta Maker.

Kelso Farmers' Market

The Square, Kelso

The Kelso Farmers' Market has been running for over two decades, with all proceeds from each event going back to the local community via charity donations.

Held on the fourth Saturday of every month, the award-winning event now has more than 24 regular stallholders offering a ‘fabulous selection of fresh produce’ from small and independent businesses.

Glasgow Farmers' Market

Mansfield Park, Glasgow

Another long-running farmers' market that has become a beloved fixture in the city since being established in Glasgow’s West End more than 20 years ago.

There, on the second and fourth Sunday of every month, visitors can discover the wares of businesses across Scotland, including WeeCook Pies, Granny Beaton’s Home Baking, Woodmill Game and many more.

A similar event is hosted south of the river, outside Langside Halls in Shawlands, on the first and third of the month.

Huntly Farmers' Market

Huntly Square, Aberdeen

Kicking off each new month with a lively event on the first Saturday is the Huntly Market in Aberdeen.

As well as an impressive list of stallholders ranging from The Cheese Bothy from Banchory to The Crab Company which delivers live and dressed crab or live lobster from Peterhead, there’s an electric atmosphere created by regular live entertainment and enthusiastic hosts.

The Market at Loch Lomond Shores

Loch Lomond Shores, Balloch

There are surely few outdoor markets in the UK that enjoy a setting quite as breathtaking as this bi-monthly event which is located on the southern shores of Loch Lomond.

Taking place on the first and third Sunday of every month, a walk along the waterside while perusing a range of Scottish produce makes for the escape from the city when the sun shines this summer.

The Cairngorms Farmers' Market

The Square, Granton on Spey

This market shows off all there is to shout about from the Cairngorms National Park and surrounding areas.

The next event will be held on June 2 with a list of stallholders yet to be announced, but if the most recent market bringing together Highland Tea Box The Moray Honey Company and Java Rasa is anything to go by, it’s one to mark in your diary.

Angus Farmers' Market

Montrose High Street/John Street, Forfar/Carnoustie

A sort of bonus three-in-one event for anyone visiting the Angus area, these markets are held in two different locations each month.

On the first Saturday, it’s Montrose High Street and the Old Kinloch School Site in Carnoustie followed The Mart on John Street in Forfar each second Saturday.

No matter which one you choose to attend, you’re guaranteed a fantastic morning of foraging for foodie treats like craft ale brewed by the team at Shed35 or supersized cookies from JoJo’s Bakes.

Perth Farmers' Market

Shore Road, Perth

The Perth Farmers' Market is one of the biggest on this week’s list with over 50 stalls run by vendors who are always eager to chat about their locally crafted products.

Find them at the South Inch car park on the first Saturday of the month.

Inverness Farmers' Market

High Street, Inverness

Planning a North Coast 500 adventure this summer?

If so, one of the best ways to experience the culinary delights of Inverness and the surrounding area is a stop at the city’s farmers' market on the first Saturday of the month.

Its organisers recently celebrated 25 years and are showing no signs of slowing down with regular traders such as Bell’s Seafood, Brackla Farm and Rose Cottage Country Kitchen bringing crowds back time and time again.