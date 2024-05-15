While Scottish Government officials have indicated they were unaware of the Harvard spend, WICS has said that they were sparking a new wave of scrutiny over the affair.

Public spending auditors have said that retrospective approval was given by ministers over the run of costs which also included a £2,600 spend on £100 Christmas gift vouchers for each member of staff.

The Herald previously revealed that WICS sent Ms Ashford on two £5000 Transatlantic flights for training in the US.

Public spending auditors have said that only universities in the US were considered for training, and that the potential universities that were identified were Harvard, Stanford and Yale.

Audit Scotland has said they would have expected that there would have been a much wider range of alternatives at a much lower cost than the option that was ultimately arrived and that there were a "multitude of options available in Scotland, and elsewhere in the UK, that could have provided the type of management development and training that was being sought.

WICS chief executive Alan Sutherland, one of the highest paid public sector workers, was forced from his role with immediate effect in December after auditors discovered the "unacceptable" spending.

It has been confirmed that the disgraced £182,500-a-year executive was given six months salary in lieu of notice which the watchdog says "he was legally due".

But WICS has told MSPs looking into the affair that the Scottish Government knew in advance about the trip to the US.

Ms Ashford has said that Jon Rathjen, the Scottish Government's deputy director of water policy, among others who contributed to a 360-degree assessment in relation to the Harvard course.

Ms Ashford, a chartered civil engineer who joined WICS in 2017, said in an email sent to WICS executives seen by the Herald that the sponsor team at the Scottish Government were aware that she was participating in the Harvard program.

She said she was involved in the policy development work with the Scottish Government since the middle of 2022, leading a wastewater workstream.

She said that advising them that she would be out of the country in February and April, 2023 "was essential" and that she applied for Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program four months earlier.

Now the Scottish Government's director general of net zero Roy Brannen is being quizzed about the development after he told MSPs that the first Mr Rathjen [and the directorate for energy and climate change operations] was made aware of the course was when it was raised as an issue by Audit Scotland.

The Scottish Parliament's public audit committee is seeking fresh answers from Mr Brannen over when the Scottish Government became aware of Ms Ashford's attendance on the training course given there appeared to be "a discrepancy" in evidence received.

Audit Scotland identified "widespread issues" with expense claims being submitted and approved without supporting itemised receipts.

The expenses claims exceeding set rates were found to have been submitted and approved without itemised receipts, including by Mr Sutherland. One claim was for a dinner where the cost per head exceeded £200 per person. This, and other claims, included the purchase of alcohol, the audit said.

Audit Scotland has said that the the financial management and governance issues found at the commission, which is the economic regulator of Scottish Water, fell "far short of what is expected of a public body".

In approving the expense, a Scottish Government official said approval was "essentially based on the fact that the money had been spent, so there was no material benefit, at that point in challenging it".

One of the latest concerns surrounded Mr Sutherland entertaining a representative of the New Zealand water industry at the award-winning Champany Inn in Linlithgow in October, 2022. Auditors say there was no submitted receipt for the £400 meal-for-two spending so there was no way of knowing what the split was between food and drink.

Ms Ashford said in the email sent to WICS executives in advance of giving their account of what happened to the Scottish Parliament: "Whilst Alan may not have formally requested approval from [the Scottish Government] for the program, it was not a secret and in fact, I actively discussed it with as many people as possible."

She also said she had been signed off sick with stress exacerbated by what she said were sugggestions that she was complicit in the financial irregularities and systematic failures that she said the chief executive was "ultimately responsible for".

She added: "Those who know me well have told me that they know that I did nothing wrong, but those that do not know me or do not know me well, are sceptical as to my true role in this impropriety."

In a separate message to MSPs, Ms Ashford said that the organisation’s culture was “toxic” and staff had to create “dysfunctional coping mechanisms to survive" and that it required a "change in culture".

The Scots water industry financial watchdog is expected to use public funds to settle the personal tax issues as a result of the spending.

Earlier this year it emerged that Mr Sutherland was given a £14,000 payment for some of the annual leave he did not use.

Scottish Water operates under an annual borrowing limit set by the Scottish Government. The annual borrowing limit controls the amount by which Scottish Water can increase externally sourced finance.

As at March 31, 2023, government loans totalled £4.5 billion.

Net new borrowing by Scottish Water from the Scottish Government was planned to be to the tune of £196m in 2023/24 to carry out its activities.

The commission, which employs 26 staff, received income of £5.288 million during the year, including levy income of £2.279 million from Scottish Water, £1.718 million from licensed providers, and £1.185 million from international work related to the Scottish Government’s Hydro Nation strategy.

The WICS is responsible for determining the level of revenue Scottish Water needs to collect through customer charges in order to deliver the objectives set for it by Scottish Ministers.

It has a duty to determine the ‘lowest reasonable overall cost’ that Scottish Water will have to incur to meet ministers’ environmental, quality and service objectives for the industry.

The post of Water Industry Commissioner for Scotland was created in 1999 and Mr Sutherland was appointed to the role.

His remit was to advise the then Scottish Executive on the charges that the water authorities could and should set for their customers.

After the Water Industry (Scotland) Act (2002) the Commissioner continued in this advisory role, though this time it was the newly formed Scottish Water that he would advise.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.