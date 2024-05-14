As reported by The Herald’s sister publication, The Glasgow Times, the woman said doctors told her she ‘could have had a heart attack’ as a result of the procedure.

The woman, who remained anonymous, has spoken out in a bid to warn others about the dangers and she has urged hotels not to allow such procedures to take place on their premises.

Glasgow City Council’s Environmental Health Officers have now served Prohibition Notices on two companies and the associated individual practitioner who carried out the procedure.

📢 Action has been taken by Environmental Health Officers to prohibit two firms and an individual from carrying out Brazilian Butt Lift and breast augmentation procedures anywhere in Glasgow after a woman required hospital treatment.



Full statement 👉 https://t.co/A46lfgfBVT pic.twitter.com/34NrsFQHeq — Glasgow City Council (@GlasgowCC) May 14, 2024

The ban will now prevent them from carrying out high-risk Brazilian Butt Lift and Breast Augmentation procedures anywhere within the city's boundaries.

The council has also issued a warning to the involved firms saying if they fail to comply, they could face prosecution and a fine, or even imprisonment.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Glasgow's Convener for Neighbourhood Services, said: "Action has been taken by the council's Environmental Health team in a bid to prevent procedures being carried out in unsuitable and non-sterile locations. Three prohibition notices have been served on two companies and an associated individual practitioner.

"People need to be extremely careful when considering undergoing cosmetic procedures. If they go wrong - the consequences can be painful, disfiguring and require emergency medical treatment.

"Our Environmental Health officers are also carrying out inspections of aesthetic clinics in the city to help safeguard the public and will continue to take enforcement action when required."

The Prohibition Notices were issued on May 9th, 2024. The companies and individuals concerned have a 21 day period within which they could appeal.

What is a Brazilian Butt Lift and why is it dangerous?

A Brazilian Butt Lift or BBL is used to enlarge the buttocks or to make them more round.

Silicone-filled implants or fat transferred from other parts of the body are injected into the area.

However, the NHS says BBL surgery has the highest death rate of all cosmetic procedures.

While other procedures like superficial gluteal lip filling also uses fat collected from the body, it is only injected below the skin, while BBLs insert fat deep into the muscle.

The main concern is that the injected fat can cause a blockage in a blood vessel in the lungs (pulmonary embolism), which can be fatal.