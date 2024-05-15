An Italian coffee giant has acquired a Scottish family business with six decades of experience in the vending field.
The corporate team from national law firm Freeths said it advised Lavazza Professional UK Limited on its acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Stirlingshire Vending (Scotland) Limited, trading as SV24-7 Vending.
Lavazza Professional is the industry leading vending and coffee machine arm of Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., an Italian manufacturer of coffee products.
SV24-7 is a described as multi-award-winning family business based in Alloa with over 60 years’ experience across the vending industry. It provides vending and office coffee services, including fully managed "micro markets".
The Freeths legal team was led by corporate partner Francis Dalton supported by Associate Shivani Fakey.
Mr Dalton said: "It was great to work with Lavazza on this strategic acquisition to strengthen its presence in the market as a national vending service provider."
Jai Popat, of Lavazza, said: “We really enjoyed working with Francis and Shivani. With patience and good humour, they provided us with smart, practical advice and helped us get the deal done in good time. We are looking forward to working with them again.”
SV24-7 said: “The team at Lavazza Professional take pride in high service standards and reflect the same values as SV24-7 has always done.
“For this reason, it was a logical step for us to transition the operation to Lavazza Professional when the opportunity arose.”
The business was acquired for an undisclosed sum.
