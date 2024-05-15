Gudrun Ure, the Scottish star of 1980s children's show Super Gran has died aged 98.
Ms Ure won legions of fans for her portrayal of the granny who gained superpowers series after being struck by a magic ray in the ITV.
Super Gran ran from 1985 through to 1987, and made Ms Ure a household name.
Her death was confirmed by her niece Kate McNeill.
As well as Super Gran, Mrs Ure appeared in a number of stage productions, radio plays and other TV shows, including starring opposite Orson Welles in a 1951 stage version of Shakespeare's Othello directed by the Hollywood star.
READ MORE: Janey Godley film in TV move and The Piano in Scotland
Her niece remembered her as a "really kind" person who was happy to be recognised for her most famous role.
She added that when she last saw her aunt in December, the actress had enjoyed hearing that there were plans to reboot the TV show as a new film, and recalled the likes of George Best appearing on the programme.
Ure was born on 12 March 1926 in the Campsie area to Allan and Lily Ure. She was the oldest of three children, and had outlived her two brothers.
Although she enjoyed a lengthy career, her most famous role came aged 59, when she took on the part of Super Gran.
Based on a series of books written by Forrest Wilson, the show was about Granny Smith and her super-powered adventures.
READ MORE: What Scotland's Lorraine Kelly can teach UK about class
She then uses her powers to protect the residents of Chiselton from a series of villains - most notably Scottish actor Iain Cuthbertson's scheming Scunner Campbell.
The programme was hugely popular and was sold abroad to around 60 other countries.
In 1985 it won an International Emmy award in the Children and Young People category.
It also saw a host of diverse guests appear, including Billy Connolly, who also sang the programme's theme tune, comedian Spike Milligan, former Doctor Who Patrick Troughton and strongman champion Geoff Capes.
Her niece todl the BBC: "She had a very memorable voice. I remember my husband was watching Casualty one night, and I went 'that's Gudrun' as soon as I heard the voice."
Ure was married for over 40 years to John Ramsay, who died in 2008. The couple had a stepson, Gordon.
She lived in London and died at her home.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here