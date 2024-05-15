He died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary on the evening of January 21, 2019, after being found unconscious in the back of his works van at his home address in Moodiesburn.

A preliminary hearing will be held on June 25 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

READ MORE: FAI to probe death of child at troubled Glasgow super hospital

The inquiry will explore the circumstances of Mr Cochrane’s death, with an anticipated focus on the follow-up care and contact he had with University Hospital Monklands and Stobhill Hospital.

The inquiry is also expected to consider the sharing and/or recording of information between and within University Hospital Monklands, Stobhill Hospital and other specialist mental health units.

Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The tragic death of Thomas Cochrane occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary FAI will be held.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Mr Cochrane’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”