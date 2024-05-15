The building, which opened in 2022, offers 156,980 square feet of Grade A office space over nine storeys, and is said to be among the city’s most sustainable properties, with an energy performance certificate A rating and BREEAM “excellent” certification. It was recognised as Scotland’s top corporate workplace in the 2020 British Council for Offices awards for features such as ergonomic breakout areas, collaboration and meditation spaces, an in-house restaurant, and on-site wellbeing facilities.

The property is being sold by an unnamed client of Knight Frank Investment Management.

John Rae, head of office at Knight Frank Glasgow, said: “122 Waterloo Street is a prime asset located at the heart of Glasgow’s International Financial Services District, backed by a very strong covenant in Morgan Stanley – particularly given its ‘mission critical’ status.

“Glasgow has seen an upturn in deal activity in the first few months of 2024, so we expect to see a good level of interest, with buyer and vendor expectations moving closer together as interest rates appear likely to stay higher for longer.”

Murray Strang, managing partner for Scotland at Cushman & Wakefield, added: “In terms of building quality, tenant covenant and resultant income security, not to mention the strong opportunity for rental reversion and future potential for value uplift, this opportunity should be highly attractive for a range of international investors and parties considering investment into a leading, regional UK office market.”

