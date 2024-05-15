Douglas Ross has defended the Prime Minister for including Scottish independence supporters in a list of extremists that pose a threat to the UK.
The Scottish Conservative leader said that given the SNP wants to “tear up the United Kingdom”, then they are “a threat to the United Kingdom.”
On Monday, Rishi Sunak warned of an “axis of authoritarian powers” seeking to undermine Britain.
READ MORE: SNP fury as PM lists Yes suppporters among 'extremists'
These included China, Russia, Iran and North Korea and other “extremists [who] are also exploiting these global conflicts to divide us”.
He said: “People are abusing our liberal democratic values — the freedom of speech and right of protest — to intimidate, threaten and assault others, to sing antisemitic chants on our streets and our university campuses, and to weaponise the evils of antisemitism or anti-Muslim hatred in a divisive, ideological attempt to set Briton against Briton.
“And from gender activists hijacking children’s sex education to cancel culture, vocal and aggressive fringe groups are trying to impose their views on the rest of us.
“They’re trying to make it morally unacceptable to believe something different and undermine people’s confidence and pride in our own history and identity. Scottish nationalists are even trying to tear our United Kingdom apart.”
The SNP were furious at Mr Sunak’s comments. Stephen Flynn, the party’s leader at Westminster, said the Prime Minister “demeans himself by making such a puerile comparison”.
READ MORE: Indy backers extremist? No, Prime Minister, that's the UK
During an interview with the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Ross was asked if Mr Sunak had consulted him before “he declared almost half of Scots voters extremists”.
The Scottish Tory leader replied: “Well what Rishi Sunak was discussing in his speech on Monday was threats to the United Kingdom and this was a wide-ranging speech on a number of threats.
“And I don’t think anyone would believe that a party that wants to tear up the United Kingdom, end the United Kingdom by removing Scotland from it is anything but a threat to the United Kingdom.”
When he was asked why Mr Sunak had put Scottish nationalists alongside Iran and North Korea, Mr Ross said: “Well, if you listen to the entire speech by the Prime Minister, he was going through a range of issues and on threats to the United Kingdom, the future of the United Kingdom is under threat from a party that wants to destroy the United Kingdom,” he said.
“The SNP get up every morning to tear Scotland out of the UK.
"I want Scotland to remain a strong, integral part of the United Kingdom and that’s why I will never support their plans for separation, sadly plans that are still at the forefront of the thinking of the new Scottish Government led by John Swinney.”
The SNP has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel