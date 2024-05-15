The venue attracts over one million visitors every year, and with it being located 20 minutes away from Edinburgh’s city centre it is a relatively easy journey via tram or bus.

Below is a list of some of the events taking place.

What’s on?

There's something for music lovers, animal lovers, petrolheads, and nearly everyone else, as well as flagship returning events that prove popular every year.

The Royal Highland Show

As always, one of the UK’s most celebrated events, the Royal Highland Show will return in the summer from June 20 to June 23. The event will include all the best food, farming, and rural products on display, and attracts more than 200,000 visitors every year.

Organised by the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland, the event is one of the most iconic days in the country and is also the group's biggest fundraiser.

Over 1,000 exhibitors will flock to the weekend festival to showcase the best of Scottish farming and produce, with local businesses also on-site selling clothes artwork and jewellery.

The Royal Highland Show also offers an irresistible experience, from live cooking demos to axe throwing, chainsaw carving and more.

Music

Live music is back again this year, with artists such as Queen, The Police, 50 Cent, and Fred Again being among the long list of artists to have played the venue.

The two main events of Edinburgh’s Summer Sessions will see indie icons Catfish and the Bottlemen taking the stage on 24 August and Ocean Colour Scene on 14 August supported by The View, Alabama 3 and more.

Festival season will be kicked off by the Royal Highland Hoolie on June 21 and June 22, running alongside the Royal Highland Festival, with headliners Tide Lines and Derek Ryan set to be joined by an array of folk and country artists from Scotland and Ireland.

READ MORE:

Electronic festival PRTY returns to Braehead arena with full line-up announced

Edinburgh Film Festival to open with Orkney based drama

Animal events

Animal lovers have plenty to look forward to this year, beginning with The Scottish Kennel Club: Double Championship Dog Show (16 – 19 May 2024). This will be the Club’s 50th Year of hosting the Championship Show at the Royal Highland Centre, and in a UK First, both 2024 championship dog shows will be held in conjunction with one another.

The end of the year sees even more canine celebrations as the Kennel Club returns for The Working and Pastoral Breeds Association of Scotland on 2 November.

Motoring events

A key feature of the Royal Highland Centre is the historic Ingliston Racing Track, making the RHC a hotspot for some of motoring’s most exciting events.

The Scottish Festival of Motoring returns on 14 July, with over 2000 cars and motorcycles set to be displayed as well as live stunt shows, a trade village, live music, food outlets and a free kids zone, making it a fantastic day out for both motoring enthusiasts and the whole family.

Then from 3 – 4 August, Truckfest Scotland 2024 will be delivering a trademark monster truck arena experience, which has been wowing audiences since 1983. Ticket holders will be able to enjoy exhilarating rides from some extraordinary vehicles all while having the chance to meet some of the industry’s most exciting personalities.

Comic-Con and Gaming events

Big Names like Ewan McGregor, Jean Claude Van Damme and WWE’s The Undertaker have all made previous appearances at Comic-Con Scotland and this year there will be more big names attending.

The event brings in tens of thousands of fans to celebrate their love from some of the most iconic franchises in popular culture.

Actors and celebrities attending include Supernatural and The Boys actor Jensen, Lord of The Rings actor Sean Astin who plays Samwise Gamgee, Harry Potter actor Mark Williams who is known for his role as Arthur Weasley, and many more.

In the world of entertainment, Tabletop Scotland comes to the venue for the first time (6 - 8 September) as one of the UK’s fastest-growing games conventions.

Whether you are a board game veteran or a complete newbie, this convention is open and welcoming to everyone who wants to explore the exciting world of tabletop games.