Scottish actor Martin Compston will be hosting a special TV series for BBC Scotland during Euro 2024.
The Line of Duty star from Greenock will be joined by friend and broadcaster Gordon Smart for a run of shows during the tournament’s group stages.
Late Night at the Euros with Compston & Smart will see the pair present nine episodes featuring ‘fans, football and famous faces’.
Each episode will be filmed in front of a live audience in Munich and will also include films of Martin and Gordon exploring some of Germany’s most distinctive tourist attractions and getting into the matchday mood with locals and Scotland supporters.
Comedian Susie McCabe will also travel to fanzones around Germany to meet with supporters as part of the show.
Martin said: “The last time Scotland qualified for a Euros in one country I was 12.
“Having just turned 40 I’ve been dreaming of this trip my entire adult life and the fact I get to do it with one of my best mates and bring the Tartan Army along for the ride is gonna’ make it two of the best weeks of my puff."
Gordon added: “Being at the Euros with one of my best pals, going to the curtain raiser in Munich, and sharing the carry-on with everyone at home is a dream come true.
“We have waited 25 years for this chance.
“It also just so happens to be Martin’s 40th birthday as well, so we might have to celebrate that with the Tartan Army too.”
The series will be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 10.30pm from June 13, but will not be shown on Scotland’s matchdays, June 14, 19 and 23.
BBC Scotland executive producer David Harron said: “With excitement across Scotland for the tournament likely to be at fever pitch, Late Night At The Euros will bring a mix of laughs, guests and football chat which we hope the audience back home will enjoy.”
