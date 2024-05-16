Factors involved in the disruption to services have included broken down trains, signalling or points failures, passenger-related incidents and ‘operational issues’.

On Monday this week, both Subway circles were suspended for a number of hours due to a major signalling failure. The incident - the 18th occasion since the start of April that a suspension has been in place on either one or both circles - sparked a number of complaints on social media.

After Glasgow Subway took to X to advise of the disruption to services due to the signalling failure, one Subway user responded by labelling it “a joke of a service”, while another wrote: “Absolutely miserable service, and it feels like it's becoming a more regular occurrence”.

It comes after Glasgow Subway passengers were detrained into tunnels last week after one of the new Subway trains suffered a fault between stations.

Passengers reportedly spent approximately 30 minutes onboard the motionless train before being escorted through the Subway tunnels by SPT staff.

The first two of 17 new modernised trainsets that Swiss train manufacturer Stadler is supplying to replace the Glasgow Subway fleet entered passenger service in December.

All the new trains have had to be custom made due to the unique size of Glasgow Subway. The new trains are the same length and size as the existing ones but are now a four-car set, as opposed to the current three-car set, with open gangways to maximise the space available.

The new trains are the next stage in the Glasgow Subway modernisation programme as Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) works to replace the Subway’s signalling and communications system.

The new trains are the next stage in the Subway modernisation programme (Image: Strathclyde Partnership for Transport)

The £288m overhaul will also see the introduction of a new operational control centre, which SPT say will be “key to improving the availability and reliability of passenger service”, and the introducing platform screen doors (PSDs) to station platforms.

Once both “key milestones” have been reached, SPT said that unattended Train Operation (UTO) or ‘driverless’ trains will be introduced to the system.

The major modernisation programme - the third since the Subway system opened in December 1896 - has already delivered new Smartcard ticketing and a complete refurbishment of the 15 Stations on the network.

An SPT spokesperson said: “We apologise unreservedly to all passengers impacted by any recent disruption they have suffered while travelling on the Subway.

“Since January, we have had 34 separate incidents on the Subway over 30 days which has led to a part, or on very rare occasions double suspension of the Subway.

“Of these 34 incidents – 20 were due to train-related issues; six due to passenger-related incidents; four signalling or points failures; two scheduled suspensions; and two for essential engineering works.

“We are currently facing very particular challenges where we have old rolling stock which is prone to breakdowns and an old signalling system while we are introducing new trains operating under new technology. In addition, our staff are adapting to new processes to deal with the new technology involved.

“We are confident many of the current challenges will be overcome as the introduction of the new rolling stock is complete and we continue to replace our signalling and communications system.”

In January, a Herald investigation revealed that services on the underground light metro system - the third oldest in the world - were interrupted on 58 of the 359 days it operated last year, equivalent to around 15% of its operational time.

Responding to The Herald’s investigation, Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney said that the “unreliability” of the transport system “underlines the need to accelerate the modernisation of Subway infrastructure to bring Glasgow into line with other European cities of a similar size”.

He said: “Clearly the main issue causing disruptions to services is the increasingly defective 43-year-old trains. It has been good to see the new trains enter operation, which should hopefully help to minimise disruption to services.

“I am looking forward to the phased transition to the driverless capabilities that come with the new trains so that SPT can move to longer-opening hours to better serve the travelling public.”