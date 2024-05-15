Brendan Rodgers’ side could clinch the title tonight by securing a point against Kilmarnock, but full-scale celebrations are expected to take place after the league’s last fixture this Saturday.

Celtic will host St Mirren, and around 60,000 fans will be in attendance to see their team lift the trophy.

Fans are then expected to head toward the city centre, where their routine party down the Gallowgate and Trongate area takes place on the streets.

The anticipated title party has caused Tron Theatre to cancel a show that was due to take place on Saturday night.

A play titled Dead Girls Rising will no longer take place due to concerns that the celebrations could disrupt customer access.

The Tron Theatre made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, just days before it was set to go ahead.

On Wednesday afternoon, a statement read: “Following discussions with SilentUproarPro we've taken the decision to cancel this Saturday's performance amidst concerns that there may be football-related activity in and around the Trongate, which may disrupt customer access to the Tron.

“Our Box Office team will be contacting all ticketholders for the show on Saturday 18 May to offer a refund or a transfer to the performance on Friday.”

After Celtic fan celebrations last year in the area on May 29, Police Scotland reported three separate incidents of assault leading to hospitalisation for the victims, ten arrests for public disorder, with eight fixed penalty notices issued for other offences and eighteen other reported minor injuries.

While it was only a small number of fans involved in the incidents, MPS at the time also criticised the mess that had been left in the area after the celebrations.

It also wasn’t the first time similar problems had been highlighted following Rangers 2021 title celebrations in George Square, where more than 50 people were arrested.

Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss condemned the "disruption" and "mess" caused, while calling on all football clubs to to foot the clean-up bill should it happen again.

The SNP MP told the BBC: "My preference would be for the clubs to organise things, so that there was safety for fans and residents and responsibility for ensuring everyone is looked after."

I've had a number of complaints from local residents about the disruption and the mess from yesterday.



Consistent with my call in previous years, I would suggest the football team responsible be billed by @GlasgowCC for the clearup - in this instance @CelticFC. https://t.co/JBg7AAVJW7 — Alison Thewliss 🧡 (@alisonthewliss) May 28, 2023

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said the following day: "Staff worked through the night to deal with the build-up of waste and a continued effort was required on Sunday morning to restore the area to a good condition.

"Roads closed at short notice for safety reasons were reopened on Sunday morning and traffic signals damaged during the gathering were also repaired.

"But the gathering clearly caused disruption to residents, local businesses and the roads network.

"We are also concerned about the anti-social behaviour and risk to public safety associated with the gathering. We will be engaging with our partners in Saturday's operation on how the issues that arose during the gathering can be addressed in future."