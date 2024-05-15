A Glasgow theatre has cancelled a show that was due to take place this weekend due to concerns over ‘football related’ activity.
After Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 in the latest old firm fixture on Saturday 11 May, it all but secured the Scottish Premiership Title for the Parkhead club.
Brendan Rodgers’ side could clinch the title tonight by securing a point against Kilmarnock, but full-scale celebrations are expected to take place after the league’s last fixture this Saturday.
Celtic will host St Mirren, and around 60,000 fans will be in attendance to see their team lift the trophy.
Fans are then expected to head toward the city centre, where their routine party down the Gallowgate and Trongate area takes place on the streets.
The anticipated title party has caused Tron Theatre to cancel a show that was due to take place on Saturday night.
A play titled Dead Girls Rising will no longer take place due to concerns that the celebrations could disrupt customer access.
The Tron Theatre made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, just days before it was set to go ahead.
On Wednesday afternoon, a statement read: “Following discussions with SilentUproarPro we've taken the decision to cancel this Saturday's performance amidst concerns that there may be football-related activity in and around the Trongate, which may disrupt customer access to the Tron.
“Our Box Office team will be contacting all ticketholders for the show on Saturday 18 May to offer a refund or a transfer to the performance on Friday.”
PERFORMANCE CANCELLATION - SAT 18 MAY— TRON THEATRE (@TronTheatre) May 15, 2024
Following discussions with @SilentUproarPro we've taken the decision to cancel this Saturday performance amidst concerns that there may be football-related activity in and around the Trongate, which may disrupt customer access to the Tron. pic.twitter.com/E4d493e7wO
After Celtic fan celebrations last year in the area on May 29, Police Scotland reported three separate incidents of assault leading to hospitalisation for the victims, ten arrests for public disorder, with eight fixed penalty notices issued for other offences and eighteen other reported minor injuries.
While it was only a small number of fans involved in the incidents, MPS at the time also criticised the mess that had been left in the area after the celebrations.
It also wasn’t the first time similar problems had been highlighted following Rangers 2021 title celebrations in George Square, where more than 50 people were arrested.
Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss condemned the "disruption" and "mess" caused, while calling on all football clubs to to foot the clean-up bill should it happen again.
The SNP MP told the BBC: "My preference would be for the clubs to organise things, so that there was safety for fans and residents and responsibility for ensuring everyone is looked after."
I've had a number of complaints from local residents about the disruption and the mess from yesterday.— Alison Thewliss 🧡 (@alisonthewliss) May 28, 2023
Consistent with my call in previous years, I would suggest the football team responsible be billed by @GlasgowCC for the clearup - in this instance @CelticFC. https://t.co/JBg7AAVJW7
A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said the following day: "Staff worked through the night to deal with the build-up of waste and a continued effort was required on Sunday morning to restore the area to a good condition.
"Roads closed at short notice for safety reasons were reopened on Sunday morning and traffic signals damaged during the gathering were also repaired.
"But the gathering clearly caused disruption to residents, local businesses and the roads network.
"We are also concerned about the anti-social behaviour and risk to public safety associated with the gathering. We will be engaging with our partners in Saturday's operation on how the issues that arose during the gathering can be addressed in future."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here