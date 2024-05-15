Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus has become deeply intertwined with Edinburgh's identity and cultural landscape over the years.
Back in March, The BBC announced it is bringing Edinburgh’s most iconic character to the small screen, having transformed Rankin's best-selling novels into a series.
Set to premiere on the BBC from Friday, much of the filming on the new series, which stars Outlander star Richard Rankin as a younger Detective Sergeant John Rebus, took place in Edinburgh.
It will see Rebus drawn into a violent criminal conflict after he finds out his younger brother Michael, a former soldier, is involved with criminality. Rebus will find himself torn between wanting to protect his brother and wishing to enforce the law.
Ahead of the series premiere, fans are invited to embark on a journey through the key filming locations and some of the spots associated with Rebus, tracing his footsteps along the way.
Key Edinburgh filming locations that appear in Rebus are:
Grassmarket and Victoria Street
The historic Grassmarket area ties seamlessly to Rebus's character, reflecting the complex layers of Edinburgh's history and its present-day urban life.
The Mound
The steep hill connecting Edinburgh’s old and new towns resonates deeply with Rebus by mirroring the detective's own complex character and his perpetual navigation of Edinburgh's shifting landscapes, both physically and metaphorically.
National Library of Scotland
The labyrinthine corridors and shadowy corners of The National Library of Scotland evoke a sense of mystery and suspense, echoing the complexities of Rebus and his cases. Ian Rankin donated his entire archive to the library.
George Heriot’s School
Dating back to 1621, the school features prominently in the series as the school attended by Rebus’s daughter, Sammy.
The Oxford Bar
The Oxford Bar or the ‘Ox’ as it’s also known as, is probably one of the most iconic locations Rebus spent his time and is also used as a filming location for the new BBC Rebus adaptation.
Rebus will launch on May 17. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am, with episode one airing on BBC Scotland on Friday 17 May at 10pm and on BBC One on Saturday 18 May at 9:25pm.
