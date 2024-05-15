The proposals submitted for the extension to Caledonian Hotel by Axiom Architects are part of a £35m refurbishment as it rebrands to the Curio Collection by Hilton.

Private real estate investment fund manager Henderson Park, together with its in-house hospitality operator and asset manager, Klarent Hospitality, earlier announced plans to invest over £35 million in transforming the iconic Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, “marking a new chapter in its 120-year history”.

Having acquired Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh, known as The Caley, in July 2023, Henderson Park and Klarent Hospitality signalled investment plans for improvements in the infrastructure and bedroom refurbishment as well as upgrading and restoring the public areas to enhance the guest and visitor experience

Now plans have been lodged for the extension at the rear of the hotel, in the current car park.

The current car park at the rear of the hotel (Image: Google)

Axiom Architects, appointed by Box Consultants, prepared a planning statement, which reads: “The proposal is for a new bedroom extension block to the rear of the hotel which will sit between the blind gable end of the Standard Life Building to the south and the existing 1970s bedroom wing to the north side of the car park/ service area. The proposed extension orientation will be north west/south east and will form a new courtyard off the existing hotel.

“The proposed extension comprises 96 additional guest rooms that will be accessed via a separate circulation core linking to the existing hotel.

“Separating the circulation core from the existing building provides an opportunity to reduce floor-to-floor levels and increase the amount of bedroom floors, in turn increasing proposed room numbers.

To the front, it holds a commanding West End position, with eastern-facing rooms looking towards Edinburgh Castle (Image: Google)

“The extension retains the existing primary and secondary entrances and provides a new internal service bay to conceal the ‘back of house’ service entry points. The bin store has also been moved internally to rationalise and tidy up the courtyard. There are currently 45 existing car parking spaces, and the proposed scheme will reduce this to 30 car parking spaces."

It continued: “At present, the rear elevation, which comprises exposed services and recent spa extensions/circulation tower, is not complementary to the surrounding context.

“The site sits outside of the World Heritage Site boundary, but is within the setting of this designation. Additionally, the existing hotel is listed and positioned nearby several listed buildings along Rutland Street. However, the site is located within the existing car park area of the hotel suggesting there are limited views of the proposed extension. The proposal will continue to be tested as the detailed design of the proposals is developed.”

The Caledonian was constructed from 1899 to 1908 and was originally owned by the Caledonian Railway Company, where the hotel takes its name. It has welcomed famous guests from all over the world including the late Queen and former US President Barack Obama.

Home to US bank in Glasgow for sale

The Glasgow home of Morgan Stanley has been put up for sale in what is expected to be one of the biggest office deals in the city this year.

Knight Frank and Cushman & Wakefield have been jointly appointed to market the building at 122 Waterloo Street, which solely occupied by the US banking giant and is its largest European office outside London. Morgan Stanley employs more than 2,000 people at the “mission critical” hub.

Italian coffee giant acquires Scottish family business

An Italian coffee giant has acquired a Scottish family business with six decades of experience in the vending field.

The corporate team from national law firm Freeths said it advised Lavazza Professional UK Limited on its acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Stirlingshire Vending (Scotland) Limited, trading as SV24-7 Vending. Lavazza Professional is the industry leading vending and coffee machine arm of Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., an Italian manufacturer of coffee products.