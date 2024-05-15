Winners were announced across nine categories, with the expert judging panels including Herald writer at large Kevin McKenna, Herald engagement editor Derek McArthur, Newsquest group editor West Scotland, Gillian Murphy, and production editor Mike McKenzie.

The categories showcased the best in writing, production and design with the finalists welcomed to a drinks reception and from Herald editor, Catherine Salmond, and editor-in-chief of Newsquest Scotland, Callum Baird.

“This is one small way The Herald can acknowledge aspiring journalist's efforts and achievements, share the joys of our fantastic industry, and encourage young people that if they want to take their talents further in this trade, they absolutely can - and should”, said Catherine Salmond.

“This job allows people to drive meaningful, important change, hold power to account and give a voice to those who may not otherwise have one.

“The judging panel was impressed by both quality in all submissions. Choosing the winners was a difficult task and the standard of work shows that there is an abundance of talent among the next generation of young Scottish journalists."

The first winners of the night were Jamie Smith and Stuart Moyes for the best use of Multi-Media, followed by Kirstie Clark of Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University who won Design of the Year for a Newspaper or Magazine.

Jess Urquhart of The University of Stirling’s Brig Newspaper won Columnist of the Year, and Niamh Flanagan from The University of Glasgow took home Features Writer of the Year for a piece in the Glasgow Guardian, which also won Student News Brand of the Year.

Ciaran Foreman from Edinburgh Napier University was the winner for Sports Writer of the Year category.

It was a big night for The University of Aberdeen’s young journalist Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco who was announced as the Herald’s Student Journalist of the Year after winning Best News Writer and Scoop of the Year for his investigative piece which uncovered texts and emails from the University’s Senior Management Team revealing attitudes toward industrial action.

Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, middle, of The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen with his three awards. Pictured with colleagues from The Gaudie, from left- Amelia McGlynn, Kirsten Koss, Josh, Clive Davies and Oliver Kennedy. Josh won scoop of the year, news writer of the year and student journalist of the year (Image: Colin Mearns)

The sponsors for the Herald Student Press Awards, Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading marketing and communications agencies, congratulated all finalists

Weber Shandwick's managing director, Natalie Buxton said: “It has been an absolute honour to sponsor The Herald Student Press Awards. We were blown away by the high quality of entries and impressed by the talented student journalists we met throughout the awards process.

"Our team works with the media every day and is keenly aware of how complex and ever-changing, both locally and globally, the media landscape is.

“So, to see such a sharp, motivated, and diverse range of students bring curiosity and a discovery mindset to these awards makes me excited about the possibilities for our industry. We look forward to partnering with the great talent recognised today in the coming years.”

Winner Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco will now be offered the unique opportunity to join The Herald editorial team for a four-week paid internship during the summer of 2024.

Winners of the Features Writer of the Year, Sports Writer of the Year, and Columnist of the Year categories will also each receive a week’s work experience with The Herald editorial team in Glasgow.

Head of Newsquest Events Nina Holmes said: “Congratulations to all the winners of this year's awards. Your exceptional work highlights the vibrant talent and dedication within the student journalism community.

“Recognising and celebrating student journalists is crucial, as it not only acknowledges their hard work and creativity but also encourages the next generation of media professionals.

“By fostering a culture of excellence and innovation, these awards play a pivotal role in ensuring the future of high-quality journalism.

“We are proud to produce an event that honours the efforts of these aspiring journalists who are committed to truth, integrity, and storytelling. Your contributions are essential to the fabric of our society, and we look forward to seeing your continued impact in the world of journalism.”

The full list of finalists and winners in the Scottish Student Press Awards:

Best use of Multi-Media

Chloe Liddell, BrigCast, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling

Bethany Lee, Anna Flynn, Veronica Buccino & Lauren Cameron, Head First Podcast (ENRG Podcasts).

Jamie Smith & Stuart Moyes, Globe Unpacked (Radio ENRG Podcasts) – Winner

Design of the Year (Newspaper or Magazine)

Freya Deyell, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling

Kirstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University – Winner

Columnist of the Year

Bohdan Tymoshchuk, Edinburgh Napier University

Callum Devereux, The Student, The University of Edinburgh

Jess Urquhart, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling - Winner

Katie McKay, Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow

Features Writer of the Year

Fiona Brown, Glasgow Standard, Glasgow Caledonian University

Jamie Smith, Surge & ENRG Culture, Edinburgh Napier University

Kirstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University

Niamh Flanagan, The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow - Winner

Omar Malik, Blether Magazine, University of Strathclyde

Rhiannon McGovern, The Strathclyde Telegraph, University of Strathclyde

News Writer of the Year

Athina Bohner, The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow

Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen - Winner

Nicholas Malizia, The Student, The University of Edinburgh

Sports Writer of the Year

Ciaran Foreman, Scot Shot, Edinburgh Napier University - Winner

Nathan Hassett, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling

Oliver Kennedy, The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen

Student News Brand of the Year

Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling

The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen

The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow – Winner

Student Journalist of the Year