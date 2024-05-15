Reports suggest the Japanese retailer will have a 44-meter frontage between the entrance to the shopping centre and the H&M store at 55 St Enoch Square.

It comes after UNIQLO opened its first store in Scotland last month in the former BHS store on Edinburgh's Princes Street.

Originally founded in Yamaguchi, Japan in 1949 as a textiles manufacturer, UNIQLO is now a global brand with over 2,000 stores around the world.

Last month, the executive heading up the UK business revealed that young women have become the driving force behind increased demand for the brand.

Alessandro Dudech, the chief operating officer of UNIQLO UK, said Generation Z shoppers want clothes that they can wear both “at the office or on a night out”.

Shoppers under the age of 29 made up about 16% of sales in 2019, but this has more than doubled to 35% in 2023, Mr Dudech said.

The brand has seen several products go viral on TikTok, especially its crossbody bag which has been dubbed a “Mary Poppins” accessory for its compact size but surprising spaciousness. More recently, its bra tops, which have built-in bra cups, and the brand’s pleated wide-leg trousers have gained social media attention.

UNIQLO plans to open 10 stores in Europe in 2024, with a further 15 in 2025 and 20 in 2026.

Sales across the UK and European business soared by more than a third to 1.3 billion euros (£1.1 billion) in the year to the end of August, according to its company accounts.

The Herald has approached UNIQLO and St Enoch Shopping Centre for comment.