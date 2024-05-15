A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said the number had “increased rapidly in the past few weeks, in a way which was not anticipated.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance is due to update Parliament on the state of the country’s prisons tomorrow.

In January, Teresa Medhurst, the SPS chief executive, told the BBC that the “tipping point” would be when the population reached around 8,500.

It is understood that currently six of the SPS's 15 prisons are at "red risk" status.

Earlier this month, Ms Medhurst told Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee that this meant they were “still managing” but “conditions would deteriorate very quickly” if further demands were placed on them and that they would then “not be able to cope.”

The prison boss told the MSPs that the service was dealing with a “range of competing and complex demands caused by our having a population that is now made up of a higher amount of serious organised crime gangs and people with increased social care needs and changing risk profiles.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson told The Herald: “Our population, which was already very high and extremely complex, has increased rapidly in the past few weeks, in a way which was not anticipated.

“This is putting significant pressure on our staff, our establishments, and those in our care.

“The complexity is driven by the high numbers of individuals who may require to be accommodated separately, for example, because they are on remand, have links to serious and organised crime, or due to their offending history, all of which exacerbates the challenges faced.

“It is further illustrated by the increase in demand for health and social care services across the prison estate in recent years, partly due to our ageing population.

“Many of our establishments are full beyond their design capacity.

"This increasingly restricts our staff’s ability to do the quality work that supports people’s personal development, rehabilitation, and chances of a successful reintegration into the community upon liberation, which is key to reducing the risk of reoffending.”

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Russell Findlay said: "Any announcement to release prisoners early will come as no surprise given the many serious warnings from prison bosses.

“The SNP justice secretary must explain the exact terms of any such plan but must also take responsibility for her government’s failure to build desperately needed new prisons in Glasgow and the Highlands.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.