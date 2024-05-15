Scotland’s prison population is reaching critical levels and could soon require inmates to be released early to free up space.
The Herald understands that there are 8,353 people currently incarcerated, the second-highest total ever recorded and the highest since the start of the Covid pandemic.
A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said the number had “increased rapidly in the past few weeks, in a way which was not anticipated.”
Justice Secretary Angela Constance is due to update Parliament on the state of the country’s prisons tomorrow.
READ MORE: Prisoners may have to be freed early from packed jails, chief warns
In January, Teresa Medhurst, the SPS chief executive, told the BBC that the “tipping point” would be when the population reached around 8,500.
It is understood that currently six of the SPS's 15 prisons are at "red risk" status.
Earlier this month, Ms Medhurst told Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee that this meant they were “still managing” but “conditions would deteriorate very quickly” if further demands were placed on them and that they would then “not be able to cope.”
The prison boss told the MSPs that the service was dealing with a “range of competing and complex demands caused by our having a population that is now made up of a higher amount of serious organised crime gangs and people with increased social care needs and changing risk profiles.”
A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson told The Herald: “Our population, which was already very high and extremely complex, has increased rapidly in the past few weeks, in a way which was not anticipated.
“This is putting significant pressure on our staff, our establishments, and those in our care.
“The complexity is driven by the high numbers of individuals who may require to be accommodated separately, for example, because they are on remand, have links to serious and organised crime, or due to their offending history, all of which exacerbates the challenges faced.
“It is further illustrated by the increase in demand for health and social care services across the prison estate in recent years, partly due to our ageing population.
“Many of our establishments are full beyond their design capacity.
"This increasingly restricts our staff’s ability to do the quality work that supports people’s personal development, rehabilitation, and chances of a successful reintegration into the community upon liberation, which is key to reducing the risk of reoffending.”
Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Russell Findlay said: "Any announcement to release prisoners early will come as no surprise given the many serious warnings from prison bosses.
“The SNP justice secretary must explain the exact terms of any such plan but must also take responsibility for her government’s failure to build desperately needed new prisons in Glasgow and the Highlands.”
The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here