Farming
By Alec Ross
Following the announcement that the major retailer Morrisons is to step back from its 100% commitment to UK lamb on its shelves, and stock New Zealand product on a trial basis in some stores, NFU Scotland Vice President Andrew Connon has given his response.
He said: “As Scottish farmers and crofters emerge from a very challenging lambing time, the news that Morrisons is stepping back from its 2017 commitment to stock only Scottish and British lamb in its stores is disappointing. And it comes at a time when volumes of new season lamb are growing week by week, produced to the highest standards.
“Long-running support for Scottish and UK agriculture across all product categories has been a central part of Morrisons reputation, branding and marketing. Their decision to turn to New Zealand producers at this time requires a proper explanation to the industry, backed up by reassurances over the volumes of Scottish lamb that the retailer still intends to purchase.
“Much of the retailer’s reputation is built upon its relationship and engagement with the farming industry. We need Morrisons to come to the table to discuss this move around lamb sourcing with those most affected.”
Round-up
A small consignment of early season lambs at Newton Stewart yesterday averaged 413p/kg or £201/head and sold to £220/head or 426p/kg for Suffolks from Baryerrock. Meanwhile, hoggs held up well at an average of 345p/kg and sold to £218/head for Suffolks from Boghouse and Gass or to 389p/kg for Beltexes from Blair. And cast ewes sold to £190 for pure Suffolks from Mid Skeog, with hill ewes selling to £154 for Cheviots from Low Mains.
Calves at Carlisle yesterday sold to £710 for a four-month old Belgian Blue from MJL Simpson & Son, Waingate Head, while heifers peaked at £690 for a British Blue from Smalmstown. A large consignment of store cattle of all ages averaged a very healthy £1,324 and peaked at £2,040 for a Limousin cross steer from Westray, while heifers sold to a peak of £1,920 for a Limousin from Shield Green. And dairy bred steers sold to £1,520 for a pair of Fleckviehs from Chapel Farm.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here