There was some doubt that the scrapping of the levy charged on trains would be continued.

Getting rid of the rush hour surcharge began in October last year and was a key element of the Bute House Agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens.

Humza Yousaf’s decision to end the powersharing deal ultimately brought down his leadership and led to the election of Mr Swinney.

When the new First Minister was asked if he would extend the pilot he said that while it had been “very effective” he was “mindful of the fact that everything has to be paid for.”

The news, first reported in the Times and the Daily Record, was welcomed by commuters and unions.

The difference in price is staggering. An off-peak fare between Glasgow and Edinburgh is £16.20. Travellers taking an on-peak service would have expected to pay double.

“The First Minister has listened to the extremely positive reception that the peak fares removal pilot has had so far,” a senior Scottish government source told the two papers.

“Extending the pilot to September will allow more people to benefit from this bold policy and save hundreds of pounds on their commute — something especially important during a cost of living crisis.”

The Scottish Government has previously said that the long-term future of the scheme depends on passenger numbers and whether it attracts more people to travel by train and balance out the cost.

According to reports, a six-month extension is believed to cost the publicly owned train company around £15 million.

Figures published in March by Transport Scotland, the government agency, showed that the number of passenger journeys on ScotRail increased by 36% to 64 million in the 2022-23 financial year.

That is still 34% less than in 2019 before the pandemic.

Kevin Lindsay, the Scottish organiser for Aslef, which represents train drivers, called peak fares “just another tax on workers”.

He said that scrapping them would be the Scottish government’s “best possible chance to get people to shift from road travel to rail travel and help Scotland meet its climate targets”.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: “By making the scheme permanent we can ensure that even more people are able to feel its benefits and change their long-standing habits.

“The best changes are ones that help our climate and our communities while supporting household budgets, which is exactly what happens when we cut the cost of transport.”

He added: “Peak rail fares are an unfair tax on the many workers and students who do not have any choice about when they start work or go to study, that is why the Scottish Greens agreed with ministers to deliver the pilot scheme.

“During our time in Government, the Scottish Greens strongly supported the move to bring ScotRail back into public ownership.

“We must now put that to good use and ensure our rail network delivers for people and planet.”