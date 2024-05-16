The one-year-old girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead a short time later.

READ MORE: Woman dies following two-vehicle crash

Insp Scott Deans said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their inquiries in the area."

In a statement, the Plymouth Brethren church said: "We are a very supportive church, and we are giving the family and friends of the people involved in the accident the help they need."