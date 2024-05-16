Scotland's brightest young writers were celebrated in Glasgow as the Herald, in association with sponsors Weber Shandwick, hosted the 2024 Scottish Student Press Awards.
The event, which took place within the Herald's Bath Street offices, welcomed some of the best prospects from media and journalism courses and student newspapers.
Winners were announced across nine categories, with the expert judging panels including Herald writer at large Kevin McKenna, Herald engagement editor Derek McArthur, Newsquest group editor West Scotland, Gillian Murphy, and production editor Mike McKenzie.
The categories showcased the best in writing, production and design with the finalists welcomed to a drinks reception and from Herald editor, Catherine Salmond, and editor-in-chief of Newsquest Scotland, Callum Baird.
“This is one small way The Herald can acknowledge aspiring journalist's efforts and achievements, share the joys of our fantastic industry, and encourage young people that if they want to take their talents further in this trade, they absolutely can - and should”, said Catherine Salmond.
“This job allows people to drive meaningful, important change, hold power to account and give a voice to those who may not otherwise have one.
“The judging panel was impressed by both quality in all submissions. Choosing the winners was a difficult task and the standard of work shows that there is an abundance of talent among the next generation of young Scottish journalists."
The sponsors for the Herald Student Press Awards, Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading marketing and communications agencies, congratulated all finalists.
The full list of finalists and winners in the Scottish Student Press Awards:
Best use of Multi-Media
Chloe Liddell, BrigCast, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling
Bethany Lee, Anna Flynn, Veronica Buccino & Lauren Cameron, Head First Podcast (ENRG Podcasts).
Jamie Smith & Stuart Moyes, Globe Unpacked (Radio ENRG Podcasts) – Winner
Design of the Year (Newspaper or Magazine)
Freya Deyell, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling
Kirstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University – Winner
Columnist of the Year
Bohdan Tymoshchuk, Edinburgh Napier University
Callum Devereux, The Student, The University of Edinburgh
Jess Urquhart, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling - Winner
Katie McKay, Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow
Features Writer of the Year
Fiona Brown, Glasgow Standard, Glasgow Caledonian University
Jamie Smith, Surge & ENRG Culture, Edinburgh Napier University
Kirstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University
Niamh Flanagan, The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow - Winner
Omar Malik, Blether Magazine, University of Strathclyde
Rhiannon McGovern, The Strathclyde Telegraph, University of Strathclyde
News Writer of the Year
- Athina Bohner, The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow
- Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen - Winner
- Nicholas Malizia, The Student, The University of Edinburgh
Sports Writer of the Year
- Ciaran Foreman, Scot Shot, Edinburgh Napier University - Winner
- Nathan Hassett, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling
- Oliver Kennedy, The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen
Student News Brand of the Year
- Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling
- The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen
- The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow – Winner
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here