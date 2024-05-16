Scotland's brightest young writers were celebrated in Glasgow as the Herald, in association with sponsors Weber Shandwick, hosted the 2024 Scottish Student Press Awards. 

The event, which took place within the Herald's Bath Street offices, welcomed some of the best prospects from media and journalism courses and student newspapers.

The Herald: The winners with Editor Catherine Salmond at far left, Gemma Forrester from Weber Shandwick, 2nd left and Callum Baird, editor-in-chief, Newsquest Scotland and Northern IrelandThe winners with Editor Catherine Salmond at far left, Gemma Forrester from Weber Shandwick, 2nd left and Callum Baird, editor-in-chief, Newsquest Scotland and Northern Ireland (Image: NQ)

Winners were announced across nine categories, with the expert judging panels including Herald writer at large Kevin McKenna, Herald engagement editor Derek McArthur, Newsquest group editor West Scotland, Gillian Murphy, and production editor Mike McKenzie. 

The categories showcased the best in writing, production and design with the finalists welcomed to a drinks reception and from Herald editor, Catherine Salmond, and editor-in-chief of Newsquest Scotland, Callum Baird. 

The Herald: Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco of The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen with his three awards- scoop of the year, news writer of the year and student journalist of the year. Josh is pictured with his mother JuliaJosh Pizzuto-Pomaco of The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen with his three awards- scoop of the year, news writer of the year and student journalist of the year. Josh is pictured with his mother Julia (Image: NQ)

The Herald: Niamh Flanagan, of The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow, won the features writer of the year award. She is Pictured with Kevin McKenna and Callum BairdNiamh Flanagan, of The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow, won the features writer of the year award. She is Pictured with Kevin McKenna and Callum Baird (Image: NQ)

The Herald: Winner, sports writer of the year is Ciaran Foreman, Scot Shot, Edinburgh Napier University. Pictured with Jonny McFarlane, left, and Callum BairdWinner, sports writer of the year is Ciaran Foreman, Scot Shot, Edinburgh Napier University. Pictured with Jonny McFarlane, left, and Callum Baird (Image: NQ)

“This is one small way The Herald can acknowledge aspiring journalist's efforts and achievements, share the joys of our fantastic industry, and encourage young people that if they want to take their talents further in this trade, they absolutely can - and should”, said Catherine Salmond. 

“This job allows people to drive meaningful, important change, hold power to account and give a voice to those who may not otherwise have one. 

“The judging panel was impressed by both quality in all submissions. Choosing the winners was a difficult task and the standard of work shows that there is an abundance of talent among the next generation of young Scottish journalists." 

The Herald: Columnist of the year winner Jess Urquhart reacts to her name being read outColumnist of the year winner Jess Urquhart reacts to her name being read out (Image: NQ)

The sponsors for the Herald Student Press Awards, Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading marketing and communications agencies, congratulated all finalists.

The Herald: irstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University , winner of Design of the Year (Newspaper or Magazine). Presenting are Derek McArthur, left and Callum Baird irstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University , winner of Design of the Year (Newspaper or Magazine). Presenting are Derek McArthur, left and Callum Baird (Image: NQ)

The Herald: Best use of multimedia winners, Jamie Smith (2nd left) & Stuart Moyes (2nd from right), Globe Unpacked (Radio ENRG Podcasts)Best use of multimedia winners, Jamie Smith (2nd left) & Stuart Moyes (2nd from right), Globe Unpacked (Radio ENRG Podcasts) (Image: NQ)

The Herald: students from The Glasgow Guardian, University of Glasgow, from left- Abbie Franklin, Katie McKay, Athina Bohner, Niamh Flanagan and Odhran Gallagher. Niamh won features writer of the year and The Glasgow Guardian won student news brand of the yearstudents from The Glasgow Guardian, University of Glasgow, from left- Abbie Franklin, Katie McKay, Athina Bohner, Niamh Flanagan and Odhran Gallagher. Niamh won features writer of the year and The Glasgow Guardian won student news brand of the year (Image: NQ)

The Herald: Jess Urquhart of the Brig Newspaper at the University of Stirling wins columnist of the yearJess Urquhart of the Brig Newspaper at the University of Stirling wins columnist of the year (Image: NQ)

 

The full list of finalists and winners in the Scottish Student Press Awards:

Best use of Multi-Media

Chloe Liddell, BrigCast, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling

Bethany Lee, Anna Flynn, Veronica Buccino & Lauren Cameron, Head First Podcast (ENRG Podcasts).

Jamie Smith & Stuart Moyes, Globe Unpacked (Radio ENRG Podcasts) – Winner

Design of the Year (Newspaper or Magazine)

Freya Deyell, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling

Kirstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University – Winner

 

Columnist of the Year

Bohdan Tymoshchuk, Edinburgh Napier University

Callum Devereux, The Student, The University of Edinburgh

Jess Urquhart, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling - Winner

Katie McKay, Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow

 

Features Writer of the Year

Fiona Brown, Glasgow Standard, Glasgow Caledonian University

Jamie Smith, Surge & ENRG Culture, Edinburgh Napier University

Kirstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University

Niamh Flanagan, The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow - Winner

Omar Malik, Blether Magazine, University of Strathclyde

Rhiannon McGovern, The Strathclyde Telegraph, University of Strathclyde

 

News Writer of the Year

  • Athina Bohner, The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow
  • Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen - Winner
  • Nicholas Malizia, The Student, The University of Edinburgh

 

Sports Writer of the Year

  • Ciaran Foreman, Scot Shot, Edinburgh Napier University - Winner
  • Nathan Hassett, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling
  • Oliver Kennedy, The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen

 

Student News Brand of the Year

  • Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling
  • The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen
  • The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow – Winner

 