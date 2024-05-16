The winners with Editor Catherine Salmond at far left, Gemma Forrester from Weber Shandwick, 2nd left and Callum Baird, editor-in-chief, Newsquest Scotland and Northern Ireland (Image: NQ)

Winners were announced across nine categories, with the expert judging panels including Herald writer at large Kevin McKenna, Herald engagement editor Derek McArthur, Newsquest group editor West Scotland, Gillian Murphy, and production editor Mike McKenzie.

The categories showcased the best in writing, production and design with the finalists welcomed to a drinks reception and from Herald editor, Catherine Salmond, and editor-in-chief of Newsquest Scotland, Callum Baird.

Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco of The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen with his three awards- scoop of the year, news writer of the year and student journalist of the year. Josh is pictured with his mother Julia (Image: NQ)

Niamh Flanagan, of The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow, won the features writer of the year award. She is Pictured with Kevin McKenna and Callum Baird (Image: NQ)

Winner, sports writer of the year is Ciaran Foreman, Scot Shot, Edinburgh Napier University. Pictured with Jonny McFarlane, left, and Callum Baird (Image: NQ)

“This is one small way The Herald can acknowledge aspiring journalist's efforts and achievements, share the joys of our fantastic industry, and encourage young people that if they want to take their talents further in this trade, they absolutely can - and should”, said Catherine Salmond.

“This job allows people to drive meaningful, important change, hold power to account and give a voice to those who may not otherwise have one.

“The judging panel was impressed by both quality in all submissions. Choosing the winners was a difficult task and the standard of work shows that there is an abundance of talent among the next generation of young Scottish journalists."

Columnist of the year winner Jess Urquhart reacts to her name being read out (Image: NQ)

The sponsors for the Herald Student Press Awards, Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading marketing and communications agencies, congratulated all finalists.

irstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University , winner of Design of the Year (Newspaper or Magazine). Presenting are Derek McArthur, left and Callum Baird (Image: NQ)

Best use of multimedia winners, Jamie Smith (2nd left) & Stuart Moyes (2nd from right), Globe Unpacked (Radio ENRG Podcasts) (Image: NQ)

students from The Glasgow Guardian, University of Glasgow, from left- Abbie Franklin, Katie McKay, Athina Bohner, Niamh Flanagan and Odhran Gallagher. Niamh won features writer of the year and The Glasgow Guardian won student news brand of the year (Image: NQ)

Jess Urquhart of the Brig Newspaper at the University of Stirling wins columnist of the year (Image: NQ)

The full list of finalists and winners in the Scottish Student Press Awards:

Best use of Multi-Media

Chloe Liddell, BrigCast, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling

Bethany Lee, Anna Flynn, Veronica Buccino & Lauren Cameron, Head First Podcast (ENRG Podcasts).

Jamie Smith & Stuart Moyes, Globe Unpacked (Radio ENRG Podcasts) – Winner

Design of the Year (Newspaper or Magazine)

Freya Deyell, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling

Kirstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University – Winner

Columnist of the Year

Bohdan Tymoshchuk, Edinburgh Napier University

Callum Devereux, The Student, The University of Edinburgh

Jess Urquhart, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling - Winner

Katie McKay, Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow

Features Writer of the Year

Fiona Brown, Glasgow Standard, Glasgow Caledonian University

Jamie Smith, Surge & ENRG Culture, Edinburgh Napier University

Kirstie Clark, Sober, Robert Gordon University

Niamh Flanagan, The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow - Winner

Omar Malik, Blether Magazine, University of Strathclyde

Rhiannon McGovern, The Strathclyde Telegraph, University of Strathclyde

News Writer of the Year

Athina Bohner, The Glasgow Guardian, The University of Glasgow

Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen - Winner

Nicholas Malizia, The Student, The University of Edinburgh

Sports Writer of the Year

Ciaran Foreman, Scot Shot, Edinburgh Napier University - Winner

Nathan Hassett, Brig Newspaper, The University of Stirling

Oliver Kennedy, The Gaudie, The University of Aberdeen

Student News Brand of the Year