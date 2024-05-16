The new "enhanced" store "showcases an elevated store design and offers visitors the chance to discover a wider range of the brand’s iconic products".

READ MORE: UNIQLO chooses Glasgow for second store in Scotland

Commenting on the opening, Ann Summers said: ''Recently, we have invested in enhancing our store estate through relocating to new locations, repurposing and right sizing existing stores.

"We can confirm that the Argyle Street store has relocated to a more suitable unit, and we look forward to celebrating the opening of our new store with our customers."

Ann Summers operates stores in Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries and Glasgow Fort, as well as Braehead Shopping Centre on the outskirts of the city.