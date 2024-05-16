Scottish Government Minister for Business Richard Lochhead is recovering in intensive care after major surgery.
He was admitted to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin last week "following a few days of feeling ill."
A statement released by Mr Lochhead's family on Thursday shared that he had transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary over the weekend "where he had major surgery and is now recovering in ICU."
They said there had been "some initial complications" but that "he is in a stable condition and is making good progress."
Mr Lochhead, the MSP for Moray, is married to Fiona and has two children. He been an MSP since 1999.
The nature of his illness remains unclear.
In the statement, the family praised the medical staff: "It is hard for us to find the words to express our deep gratitude to the NHS staff involved in Richard's care.
"He and his family have been blown away by the compassion, dedication, and skill of clinicians both in Elgin and Aberdeen.
"We will never be able to thank them enough for all they've done - and continue to do - for him.
Richard and his family have been touched by the many well wishes they've received."
Mr Lochhead's office also made clear that they were still open to help constituents.
Taking to X, First Minister John Swinney tweeted: "Our love, thoughts, encouragement and support are with Richard, Fiona and their family."
Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Tories, who represents Moray at Westminster tweeted: "Sending you our best wishes, Richard, as you continue your recovery from this major surgery. Thinking of you, Fiona, Angus and Fraser, and wishing you all the best for a full and speedy recovery."
