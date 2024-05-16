A “raised” level of toxins found in shellfish from a loch in the Western Isles may make the seafood unsafe for humans to eat.

The region’s local authority warned that consuming produce such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from Loch Leurbost on Lewis could be harmful.

"It is a sensible precaution to avoid eating shellfish from the loch until further notice", Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said.

Commercial shellfish harvesters in these areas have been contacted and steps have been taken to postpone harvesting until algae levels subside, Comhairle added.

 