A planning application for nine new homes in a city car park has been refused.
The bid to build a four-storey apartment block would have “a negative impact” on the character of its conservation area setting, planners said.
A planning statement for developer Dogma Square Properties Ltd with architect Comprehensive Design Architects put forward proposals for the new homes in the 41-space car park of an aparthotel in Edinburgh.
The building on the site of the current Canon Court Aparthotel car park would have provided flats over three storeys with a commercial unit and ancillary space on the ground floor under the plan.
The application statement read: “A pre-application discussion has been held with Edinburgh City Council’s planning department, and subsequent written feedback has been provided ...
“This confirmed that the principle of residential and small-scale commercial uses is generally supported on the site.”
The developer statement also noted: “Historically this part of Canonmills was predominantly industrial use and the site was formerly part of the Edinburgh marble, granite and stone works. This was owned by the sculptor Stewart McGlashan who was responsible for first creating machines capable of creating highly polished granite.
“The area sits between two parts of the New Town and has a history of infill development, with buildings developing in an adhoc manner.
“The site previously housed a number of buildings of varying shapes and sizes, before it was cleared in the second half of the 20th century, and has since become a car park for the aparthotel.”
The council said in its decision notice that the plan “would have a negative impact [on] the character of the conservation area by virtue of its size, height, form and positioning on the site in relation to neighbouring properties”.
It added: “The proposed development would have a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity and would fail to provide adequate amenity for future occupiers.”
It also cited flood risk and overdevelopment issues.
