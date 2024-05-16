A new rooftop bar offering ‘incredible’ views across the city skyline will open in Edinburgh this week.
Located on the top floor of the Moxy hotel in Freer Gate, Lochrin takes its name from the first purpose-built gin distillery in Scotland which was once located a stone’s throw away from the bar.
Following extensive investment, the indoor space has been decorated in dark green and red hues with furnishings reminiscent of a ‘speakeasy gentleman’s club’ while the outdoor terrace offers a relaxed space to make the most of the long summer evenings.
The bar will welcome its first visitors from Thursday, May 17.
Wayne Androliakos, regional director of operations said; “We’ve invested heavily into creating something very different for Edinburgh.
“Once you step out of the lift and onto the sixth floor, guests will be transported to an eclectic bar, where guests can imbibe in their choice of drinks whilst soaking in the incredible views across the city.
“With summer on the horizon, now is the perfect time to launch it.”
READ MORE: Lowland distillery releases 32-year-old whisky created from selection of rare casks
Mixologists at Lochrin have curated a cocktail menu that pays homage to the city of Edinburgh from a chilli margarita inspired by the volcanic Arthur’s Seat to a passionfruit martini that celebrates ‘the passion that fuels Edinburgh’s famous festivals’.
A selection of small plates and tapas-style sharing boards will complement a wider drinks list of Scottish whisky, local gins, craft beers, wines and champagnes.
READ MORE: 'This cafe is a little out-there, a little wacky, yet totally family run. I loved it'
On set dates, the venue will show black and white movies and popular Scottish films on its built-in cinema screen while weekends will be reserved for a range of live events promoting local talent.
Lochrin is located at Moxy Fountainbridge Hotel, 2 Freer Gait in Edinburgh.
For more information visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here