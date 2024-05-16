Following extensive investment, the indoor space has been decorated in dark green and red hues with furnishings reminiscent of a ‘speakeasy gentleman’s club’ while the outdoor terrace offers a relaxed space to make the most of the long summer evenings.

The bar will welcome its first visitors from Thursday, May 17.

Pictured: Lochrin has been described as a 'lavish, moody and opulent cocktail bar' (Image: Supplied)

Wayne Androliakos, regional director of operations said; “We’ve invested heavily into creating something very different for Edinburgh.

“Once you step out of the lift and onto the sixth floor, guests will be transported to an eclectic bar, where guests can imbibe in their choice of drinks whilst soaking in the incredible views across the city.

“With summer on the horizon, now is the perfect time to launch it.”

READ MORE: Lowland distillery releases 32-year-old whisky created from selection of rare casks

Pictured: The outdoor terrace overlooks Edinburgh Castle (Image: Supplied)

Mixologists at Lochrin have curated a cocktail menu that pays homage to the city of Edinburgh from a chilli margarita inspired by the volcanic Arthur’s Seat to a passionfruit martini that celebrates ‘the passion that fuels Edinburgh’s famous festivals’.

A selection of small plates and tapas-style sharing boards will complement a wider drinks list of Scottish whisky, local gins, craft beers, wines and champagnes.

Pictured: The bar will serve tapas style small plates (Image: Supplied)READ MORE: 'This cafe is a little out-there, a little wacky, yet totally family run. I loved it'

On set dates, the venue will show black and white movies and popular Scottish films on its built-in cinema screen while weekends will be reserved for a range of live events promoting local talent.

Lochrin is located at Moxy Fountainbridge Hotel, 2 Freer Gait in Edinburgh.

For more information visit their website here.