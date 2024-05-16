Scotland has experienced a massive surge in whooping cough cases, according to newly released figures.
Provisional data released by Public Health Scotland indicates that 2,232 laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis - better known as whooping cough - had been detected in Scotland by May 13.
This compares to a total of 73 known cases in the whole of 2023, of which 56 were reported in October to December.
It comes after health officials confirmed that an outbreak of the disease in England has claimed the lives of five infants so far this year, all of whom were under three months old.
PHS said it would be updating its pertussis statistics on a weekly basis, every Thursday, in light of ongoing concerns about the spread of infections.
Its next quarterly report on infectious diseases - covering January to March - is due to be published on June 4.
The provisional data suggests Scotland is currently in the grip of its worst wave of pertussis cases in more than a decade.
The last major outbreak of whooping cough in Scotland occurred over two years, in 2012 and 2013, with 1,896 and 1,188 lab-confirmed cases respectively.
Prior to the pandemic, there were 533 cases in 2017; 443 in 2018; and 746 in 2019.
A dip in vaccination uptake and a drop in exposure during the pandemic has been blamed for the current surge in infections.
Pregnant women are offered the four-in-one vaccine - which includes pertussis - in order to pass antibodies onto babies in the womb. This protects newborns until they are old enough to be vaccinated.
Infants are vaccinated at eight, 12 and 16 weeks of age, with a booster when they are three years old.
Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of Immunisation and Vaccination at Public Health Scotland, said: “Whooping cough is a bacterial infection that causes long bouts of coughing.
"Initially it starts with mild respiratory symptoms, progressing to a prolonged cough, and the cough may occur in prolonged episodes, and be preceded by a strong indrawing of breath heard as a 'whoop'.
"In young children this can present as vomiting. It is usually self-limiting but can cause severe illness and death, particularly in young unimmunised children.
"The infection is spread by respiratory droplets, either directly between people or through contaminated items.
"Babies under one year of age are most at risk from whooping cough.
“Whooping cough can be prevented with immunisation which is given to infants, younger children and pregnant women.
"The whooping cough vaccine is offered to pregnant women to help protect their baby against the infection.
"Getting immunised during pregnancy is the best way to protect the baby in the first few vulnerable weeks of their life until they’re old enough to have the routine immunisation at eight weeks of age.”
More to follow
