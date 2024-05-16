Plans for Calanais Visitor Centre to undergo extensive architectural improvements have been granted planning permission.
Located in the west coast of Lewis, the 5,000 year old Calanais Stones (or Callanish in its anglicised form) represent one of the best preserved prehistoric monuments in Europe.
A cross-shaped setting of ancient monoliths, Calanais predates Stonehenge and was an important place for ritual activity for at least 2,000 years.
Mystery surrounds its exact purpose, although much of the evidence indicates that it was the site of both an astronomical observatory and ritual activity.
Standing Stones Trust (Urras nan Tursachan), the charity dedicated to the preservation of the iconic stone circle site, said that the redevelopment of the centre "has been a long-term ambition of the community".
The permission will allow the centre to move forward with its goal of transforming into a 5-star visitor attraction and a first-class community facility, the charity added.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which funded the planning phase and have been closely involved in the project from the outset, said: “HIE welcomes this significant milestone for the redevelopment of the Calanais Visitor Centre and what it could mean for the organisation, the place, and the product.
"We look forward to seeing this project progress.”
Last year proposals were put forward to charge an admission fee to visit the site.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is proposing a single admission charge as part of plans to establish Calanais as a “true world-class heritage attraction”.
The proposals would not apply to local residents, as part of a commitment "to ensuring continued access for the community".
HES said it is working in partnership with Urras nan Tursachan (UnT), who run the visitor centre, as part of their plans to significantly upgrade their current visitor infrastructure.
A spokesperson for HES told The Herald: “The Calanais Standing Stones is a key destination for visitors to the Western Isles and these redevelopment plans will provide a multitude of socio-economic benefits to the local community from increased tourism spend to employment opportunities.
“As part of the plans, we are working with UnT to develop a holistic operation at the site to deliver an improved visitor experience and support conservation costs to the monument.
“The project has received support from the Islands Growth Deal, and we are also providing UnT with advice on their business case submission to the Islands Growth Deal Programme Board for approval by the UK and Scottish Governments.
“As part of our partnership plans, there are proposals to invest in the site and associated visitor facilities which will bring the Calanais Standing Stones and Calanais Visitor Centre together into a single, coherent visitor destination, and establish the site as a true world-class heritage attraction.
"As part of the plans, a single admission charge is proposed. Under the scheme of delegation, any admission charge for the site would require approval from Scottish Ministers."
