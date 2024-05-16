Both governments have been at loggerheads over the issue in recent years, with politicians in Edinburgh refusing to back plans for a reactor north of the border.

But during an appearance at a House of Lords Committee, Mr Jack said he has instructed UK ministers to begin planning for such a development.

He predicted a unionist administration will be in power in Scotland after the next Holyrood election in 2026 which would give the new plant the go ahead.

Lynn Jamieson, Scottish CND chair, said: "Scottish CND condemns the Conservative plan to build a new nuclear power station in Scotland.

"The claim, nuclear power helps climate change, is a dishonest gloss over the support this industry gives to the UK’s nuclear-weapon programme plyus harms of its toxic processes, uranium mining and legacies of nuclear waste.

"This is without pointing out that the tons of concrete, enormous costs and slow time scales are also all a total mismatch with the immediate urgency of the climate emergency.

"All of this, in climate terms, makes it as mad as investing in new oil fields. Then there is the harm to the Scottish people. Another nuclear target while our UK government boasts about its ability to threaten half the world with nuclear death, the risks of accidents and the inevitable radioactive emissions when cooling gas is released to the atmosphere. All this when we don't need it as renewables give us power cheaper, cleaner and faster."

Under questioning from longtime SNP opponent Lord Foulkes, Mr Jack said: “On the small nuclear reactors, I have asked the energy minister to plan for one in Scotland.

“I believe that in 2026 we’ll see a unionist regime again in Holyrood and they will move forward with that.”

He added that he does not “see any point in having a great fight over it” given the “timescales in front of us” – likely an allusion to the upcoming general election expected this year.

Mr Jack, speaking at the Lords’ Constitution Committee on Wednesday, also hit out at the SNP-led Scottish Government, insisting devolution has not failed but that there has been “bad governance”.

He added: “We have a UK Government supportive of devolution, and an SNP-led Scottish Government that opposes devolution.

“A nationalist administration whose political interests are not served by devolution succeeding.

“So of course there has been tension between Scotland’s two governments.

“But friction is not evidence of devolution failing.”

One of Scotland's ageing nuclear power stations, the Hunterston B plant in North Ayrshire, was shut down in January 2022. A second plant at Torness in East Lothian is due to close in 2028, two years earlier than originally planned. Each plant accounts for more than 500 jobs.

Over recent years trade unions have been pressing SNP ministers to reverse their long held opposition to the building of new nuclear power stations arguing that Scotland is missing out on jobs in the sector.

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said Mr Jack’s comments were “undermining and patronising our democratically-elected Government”.

He added: “His comments and the decision to ignore the Scottish Government on building new nuclear reactors in Scotland show exactly how this Westminster Government sees Scotland and its people – a nation that should get in line and know its place.

“Scotland doesn’t need expensive nuclear power – we already have abundant natural energy resources, we just need full powers over energy so Scotland can take full advantage of the green energy gold rush.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is absolutely clear in defence of the devolution settlement, and in our opposition to the building of new, traditional, nuclear fission energy plants in Scotland under current technologies.

“Small modular reactors, while innovative in construction and size, still generate electricity using nuclear fission and therefore the process presents the same environmental concerns as traditional, nuclear power plants.

“We believe that significant growth in renewables, storage, hydrogen and carbon capture provides the best pathway to net zero by 2045 and will deliver secure, affordable and clean energy supplies for Scotland’s households, business and communities.”