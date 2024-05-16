The independent Scottish group behind a new Edinburgh restaurant is said to be 'delighted and humbled' following a successful launch week that saw over 2000 bookings made in advance of opening night.
Rusk & Rusk officially opened the doors to The Spanish Butcher on North Castle Street on Friday, May 10 after months of renovation work and staff training.
Known for its ‘Galicia meets Brooklyn’ restaurant concept, the 90-cover venue showcases some of the finest dry-aged beef in the world across an à la carte menu, alongside the best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder.
James and Louise Rusk, co-founders of Rusk & Rusk said: “We are delighted and excited to have officially opened.
“The response from patrons existing and new has been phenomenal, and to have had over 2000 advance bookings in place really was tremendous, and humbling.”
Like its sister restaurant on Miller Street in Glasgow, the new Spanish Butcher sources a selection of cuts from the Rubia Gallega breed of cattle native to northwest Spain, a region known as ‘green Spain’.
Rubia Gallega cattle, also known as Galician blonde, are retired ex-dairy cows, left to graze and roam freely on the lush Spanish pastures that Galicia is famed for, and enjoy a longer life.
The duo continued “Rusk & Rusk is dedicated to sourcing the world’s best steaks from across Scotland and Northern ‘Green’ Spain and is proud to have been the first to introduce a unique breed of cattle ‘Rubio Gallega’ to Scotland seven years ago.
“Served alongside our renowned dry-aged, grass-fed Scotch beef, guests can experience the best of both worlds."
The Edinburgh restaurant has created 45 jobs, with the Rusk & Rusk group and their new team eager to bring a "welcoming neighbourhood vibe" to the city centre street.
James and Louise Rusk said: “North Castle Street has a remarkable storied history, and it is a genuine honour for us to be contributing to its placemaking within the capital.
“Our commitment to this new restaurant, and to the city, is also very much reflected in the quality and detail of The Spanish Butcher design.
“We hope our customers love its stylish mid-century aesthetic, as well as of course the delicious food, as much as team Rusk & Rusk does.”
For more information, visit the Spanish Butcher website here.
