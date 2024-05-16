CARE workers in Scotland will decide on strike action after a union claimed they have been ‘left in limbo’ by local councils who are stalling on making a pay offer.
Members of GMB Scotland and Unite who are employed by Scottish councils will receive a ballot on strike action next week, with the vote to close on June 19.
Both unions have accused leaders of the local authorities of time wasting and creating uncertainty among workers as they wait for an acceptable pay offer.
However, unions say they believe council leaders already assume their offer won’t be accepted which makes the time wasting worse for workers who have ‘already shown great patience’.
GMB Scotland members have already voted overwhelmingly in a consultative ballot to back industrial action if the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) does not make the right pay offer.
The union said council leaders were told on Wednesday that GMB’s residential and home care workers would decide on strike action after no offer was received, despite being told one was due.
Workers in other areas, including waste, may also be balloted on industrial action as council leaders reputedly discuss an offer of 2%, the union said.
Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “This offer is already far too late and, from what we have heard, is almost certain to be far too low.
“Our members have already shown great patience, but enough is enough.
“Council leaders must already suspect their offer will not be accepted but continue to waste time and inflict uncertainty.
“They claim to have no money but have made no serious attempt to persuade Scottish Government ministers to provide the money needed for a realistic, acceptable offer.
“They are leaving our members in limbo and Scots relying on frontline council services facing disruption.
“Our members in social care are among the lowest paid council workers delivering some of the most important frontline services.
“They deserve better than this. So do their colleagues, and so does every Scot relying on them to deliver the services Scotland is built on.”
- 'Time running out' warning for Ferguson Marine ahead of Kate Forbes summit
- Police Scotland 'astonishing and shocking' to journalist at protest
- Graduate job struggles as employers cut back on recruitment
Graham McNab, Unite’s industrial officer, said on Wednesday the lack of action from Cosla is “history repeating itself”.
He added: “There isn’t even an offer on the table for our local government membership to consider.
“Unite has no choice but to initiate an industrial action ballot process which will in the end force Cosla into making a credible pay offer.
“It really is a sorry state of affairs and the pay negotiation process has clearly demonstrated that is not fit for purpose.
“Let’s also be clear that the Scottish Government are equally to blame for this unacceptable situation.”
A Cosla spokesperson said: “Learning from the last few years, we are working hard to maintain a dialogue with our SJC trade unions partners, whilst we explore all avenues.
“We are doing all that we can to get the best possible offer on the table. It is important to reiterate that this is against the context of a flat-cash settlement from Scottish Government, which leaves very little room to manoeuvre without service reductions and job losses, which we want to avoid at all costs.
“We understand our unions’ frustrations over the difficulties in getting a realistic pay offer to them given the constraints noted above.
“We remain committed to doing the best by our workforce, who deliver essential local services in every community across Scotland.”
The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here