The combination of flexible rental and a range of handy locations across Scotland have seen Storage Vault increasingly become the number one choice for self storage and business storage.

The following Q&A illustrates why the company's new Livingston West facility follows in the illustrious footsteps of their other locations across the country ...

Q. Storage Vault’s self storage facilities cater to both personal and business storage needs. Can you elaborate on how your offerings are designed to meet the diverse requirements of your customers and what sets apart from other similar companies in the market?

A. There are many different reasons people may require self storage, the top reasons at the moment include needing to create more space at home (including more space to work from home), home decorating or renovating, meaning belongings need to be stored outwith the house during this period or moving house (between properties or they don’t have enough space in their new home). Business reasons include storing business stock or equipment, or creating more space at work.

At Storage Vault Livingston West, we have a price match promise, 24 hour CCTV, extended access and a secure PIN access. We don’t tie you in to long term contracts, you only take the space for as long as you need it.

Storage Vault Livingston West have a range of clean, dry and secure unit sizes, both internal and external ranging from 10sqft to 100sqft containers, meaning there is a storage space to fit your needs. All offer 50% off for the first 2 months of storage.

Q. Can you share some insights into the recent developments at your Livingston West site? What will the new self-storage facilities offer to individuals – and also businesses in these areas?

A. Initially Livingston West’s Fleming House offered 2 floors of rentable office space as well as a limited number of external container storage. We have now increased the number of container storage available and have converted the ground floor of Fleming House to internal self storage.

The size range for internal storage is anything from 10sqft (a cupboard size) to 100 sqft (equivalent to a luton van, ideal for a 3 bedroom home). The 160sqft external containers are suitable for 4 bedroom homes or larger.

The recent development has included additional security fencing, security systems and lighting to ensure safety and security to ensure our customers feel safe visiting our site and leaving their treasured belongings with us.

Q. Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to consumers and businesses. Can you share some of the eco-friendly initiatives or practices that Storage Vault/CoVault incorporates into its storage/flexible workspace operations, particularly in the Livingston West site?

A. We use biomass boilers across many of our sites, which are a much more sustainable way to heat our self storage and industrial units.

We have completed many solar panel projects across our sites and plan on rolling out more solar panels across more sites in the near future. We realise the importance of the environment and the role transport plays in this going forward which is why we are introducing electric charging points across many sites.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the harnessing of reusable energy is far more cost effective. With the current high energy prices, our focus on sustainability is increasingly important, providing more security for our customers’ monthly costs.

Q. Storage Vault’s expansion in Livingston West is a significant step in expanding your storage facility’s reach. What are your future plans for growth, and how do you envision these new developments at LW contributing to Storage Vault’s long-term success in the industry?

A. Over the last ten years we have expanded massively, starting from our first site in Paisley to where we are now, catering to many businesses and personal storage needs across Scotland. We have ambitious plans for the future, and aim to keep growing at the rate that we are across Scotland and beyond.