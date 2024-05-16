Emergency services attended and a 55-year-old man was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Thursday, 16 May, 2024, police were called to a report of a man having been injured during an altercation on Muir Street, Motherwell.

“Emergency services attended and a 55-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”