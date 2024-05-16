The minister said there would be safeguards in place to make sure no one serving a sentence for sexual offences or domestic abuse would be allowed out.

Governors would also be given a veto to "exclude anyone he believes or he or she believes poses a risk to an individual or indeed to a group of individuals."

Ms Constance also said she would look at legislation to bring back automatic early release for long-term prisoners.

The minister said there had been a sharp increase in the number of prisoners, jumping from 7,948 on 18 March to 8,348 on Thursday morning.

She said the cause of the increase was "unclear".

Ms Constance told MSPs: "The 8,348 individuals in custody this morning represent one of the highest prison populations ever recorded in Scotland.

"There is now a critical risk to the continued safe and effective operation of the estate, with multiple prisons essentially full.

"The Scottish Prison Service’s ability to deliver rehabilitative regimes has been severely curtailed; visits to prisoners are becoming difficult to maintain; and there are increasing challenges to the effective delivery of NHS services."

Ms Constance said the government had been taking several measures in recent months, including home detention curfew, and the introduction of electronically monitored bail.

She said ministers were also considering "whether compassionate release could be used more broadly in appropriate cases."

However, despite this, it was "increasingly clear that further action is required."

Ms Constance told MSPs: "The measures I’ve described will simply not have as large an impact as is necessary to avert a crisis.

"And be in no doubt, that is what we are facing.

"If our prisons are to remain functional and able to house the most dangerous offenders, we have no choice but to take urgent action to reduce pressure on the estate."

The minister said emergency release was now necessary because of the significant risk to the "health, safety and welfare of both prisoners and SPS staff, as well as to the security and good order of the prison estate."

She said no prisoner would be released without Parliament’s consent.

"My intention is that those released would be serving sentences of under four years.

"Public safety will always be my priority, and I can reassure Parliament that there are protections in place so that no one serving a sentence for sexual offences or domestic abuse will be released, with a governor veto also available.

"We will, of course, be engaging with victims organisations, local authorities and other key partners in preparing for any release, and initial meetings are underway.

"This is not a decision I take lightly and I appreciate the concerns it will raise. But we must ensure the safety and wellbeing of SPS staff and those in their care, and that our prisons continue to function effectively to accommodate those who pose the greatest risk of harm."

Ms Constance also said she would look to amend the eligibility criteria for home detention curfew, "increasing the period of time individuals can spend on release under licence conditions."

Scottish Conservative deputy justice spokesperson Sharon Dowey said: “This spiralling situation has occurred due to the SNP’s abject failure to revamp Scotland’s prison estate.

“They have failed to deliver desperately needed new prisons on time and on budget, which has had a deeply damaging impact on prison overcrowding.

“Now their only answer is using emergency powers to release prisoners, which they previously said they did not want to ever use.

“Every prisoner is behind bars for good reason following a robust and independent judiciary process.

“Victims will not have been reassured by Angela Constance’s responses in relation to the risk posed to the public when these offenders are ultimately released back into our communities."

Labour MSP Pauline McNeill asked the minister if all victims would be properly notified.

"How will it be done, and can it be done in good enough time to give those victims the reassurance that there is no risk to their personal safety?" she asked.

Ms Constance said she would meet with victims' organizations to share "detailed and exact plans."

Overcrowding in prisons south of the border has already led to the UK Government taking emergency measures to release some criminals early.

They have also triggered “Operation Early Dawn” which sees the start of some trials delayed some suspects released on bail rather than being sent to prison.

