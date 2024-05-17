A long-established Dundee cycling shop in its 75th year of trading has been up for sale as its owners prepare to retire.
The owners of Nicholson's Cycles, which can trace its roots back to 1949, said “it is with mixed emotions” that they have instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to bring the business to market. It is being sold as an operational entity, including the property and trading business, with offers of £225,000 invited.
Owners Bryn Williams and Margaret said: “After many wonderful years serving our amazing customers and being a part of this incredible cycling community, it is with mixed emotions that we announce our retirement and the upcoming sale of Nicholson’s Cycles.
“Running Nicholson’s Cycles has been a labour of love for our family, and we are deeply grateful for the support and loyalty our customers have shown us over the years.
“We have had the privilege of meeting generations of families, countless cyclists from around the world, sharing stories, and helping customers find the perfect bike for their adventures. It has been an incredible journey.
“We are actively seeking a passionate entrepreneur looking to own a thriving cycling business with a storied past and limitless potential who shares our passion for cycling and the local community. Someone who will carry on the traditions and values that have made Nicholson’s Cycles a special place for cyclists of all levels.”
The business was opened by Jack and Irene Nicholson from a store at 15 Arbroath Road, Dundee, in 1949, selling brands such as The Flying Scot, Holdsworth, Bob Jackson, Falcon and Raleigh. Mr Nicholson was said to have been a good amateur rider and member of the Dundee Thistle Cycling Club.
In the 1970s, the business relocated to its current site at 2 Forfar Road. Jack and Irene retired and in the 1980s it continued to flourish under Jack’s son-in-law Bryn Williams and daughter Margaret and now under their son-in-law, Colin.
The shop, which includes a showroom, storage, and staff accommodation, is located in Dundee’s Albert Street district centre, about a mile north-east of the city centre.
Shepherd partner Gerry McCluskey said: “Our clients wish to arrange a sale of this very prominent and well-known property with the benefit of the ongoing business as an operational entity. The accounts for the business reflect a well-established profitable operation.
“In addition to revenue generated through the retail business, there is an advertising hoarding facing Forfar Road which generates a modest income. The agreement currently operates on a year-to-year basis and prospective purchasers may wish to agree a longer-term arrangement with the tenant.”
