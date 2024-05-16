Scottish singer KT Tunstall is to receive the Ivor Novello for Outstanding Song Collection, it has been announced.
To commemorate the honour, a demo of her hit track Suddenly I See – which she recorded alone at home in her basement flat 20 years ago – will be released onto Amazon Music.
Tunstall, 48, said: “My relationship with the Ivor Novello Awards began 18 years ago in 2006, with Suddenly I See winning best song musically and lyrically.
“My statuette has remained the most meaningful of awards to me and coming full circle to receive this outstanding song collection award feels like such a gesture of appreciation towards my work since then.”
Tom Gray, chair of the Ivors Academy, said: “KT Tunstall’s songwriting craft and achievements have impressed and evolved continuously throughout her music career.
READ MORE: Gary Numan on coping with Asperger’s and whale watching in Scotland
“Eighteen years after her first win, it’s a privilege to welcome KT back to the Ivors and present this highly deserved Ivor Novello award.”
Previous recipients of the award have included New Order, Queen, U2, Noel Gallagher and Pulp.
The Edinburgh-born singer released her debut album Eye To The Telescope 20 years ago and has written music for film soundtracks and the stage adaptation of 1995 movie Clueless.
This year, Bruce Springsteen will make history at the awards as the first international songwriter to be awarded an Ivors Academy fellowship.
Lahai by Sampha and My 21st Century Blues by Raye are among the records nominated for best album this year.
Tunstall, whose other songs include Other Side Of The World and Hold On, will accept the gong when the ceremony takes place at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here