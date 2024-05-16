Having charted the airline through the turbulence of the pandemic and into brighter skies, it was perhaps not the biggest surprise to hear that Johan Lundgren will be stepping down as chief executive of easyJet early next year.
The heavy losses which arose from air travel restrictions are fading in the memory for the Luton-based airline, which delivered a robust interim report the city today. First-half losses were slashed by £61 million to £350m and revenue surged by 22% to £3.27 billion, amid an increase in flown capacity, pricing strength and ancillary product sales. There was also further encouraging news to report on the progress of easyJet holidays.
But for all the reasons to be optimistic, the reaction in the City today suggested in the opposite. Shares in the airline fell sharply and one analyst was in no doubt it was down to the succession plans announced by the airline alongside the results today.
READ MORE: Home of car giant Audi in Edinburgh sold for £9.1m
easyJet announced that Mr Lundgren will be replaced by Kenton Jarvis, its current chief financial officer, and as far as Russ Mould of stockbroker AJ Bell was concerned, the prospect of its corporate strategy staying the same caused shares to tumble. Shares in easyJet fell more than 5% today and were trading at 502.4p at 3.30pm, well adrift of the 1,270.03p they had reached immediately before the pandemic broke out.
“The negative share price reaction implies that the market doesn’t approve of the appointment [of Mr Jarvis] and that investors wanted an outsider to come in and shake things up,” Mr Mould said.
“One of the key goals for airlines is to make sure planes are as full as possible each flight. easyJet expects its planes to be fuller this summer and says it is on track to hit a medium-term target of more than £1bn pre-tax profit. Normally such news would be reassuring, but it’s just not enough to please the market.”
READ MORE: Cara Laing takes 'natural step' at family whisky firm
Other commentators were more philosophical. Zoe Gillespie, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Johan Lundgren has navigated a particularly turbulent period for easyJet in the last seven years and his departure will be a loss to the company. But he leaves the airline in a strong position and there are clear succession plans in place, providing a good deal of stability for easyJet as it continues its upward trajectory.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here