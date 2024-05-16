An award-winning Scottish brand has unveiled a new retail shop at Edinburgh Airport.
Open now, the new Edinburgh Gin retail store is hosted by trained staff who will offer 'nosings' and tastings across their full range of gins and liqueurs.
The 20 square metre space is home to a central bar and is designed to reflect the architecture of the brand's new distillery and visitor centre at The Arches near Waverley Station.
William Ovens, Ian Macleod Distillers global travel Retail director, said: “We are thrilled to introduce this wonderful retail experience, a major milestone for Edinburgh Gin which reflects the strategic importance of Travel Retail to the brand.
"Edinburgh Airport is one of the top outlets in the world for Edinburgh Gin sales, so we are very confident the boutique will be a real success.”
“Edinburgh Gin plays a leading and pioneering role in the gin category and this exciting collaboration showcases Edinburgh Gin’s flavour, craft and creativity to travellers in our home city.”
To mark the launch , Edinburgh Gin has released a new Key Lime and Ginger flavour created exclusively for travel experience provider Avolta and its UK World Duty Free stores.
The new boutique increases the brand's presence at the airport adding to the its signature bar at Plaza Premium’s airside executive lounge which was launched in September, 2022.
Avolta Global Category head of liquor, David de Miguel said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Ian Macleod Distillers and Edinburgh Gin with the opening of this boutique; it is a natural development for this top-performing brand in Edinburgh Airport, which links so well to the city and airport.”
